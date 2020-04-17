The second annual Vernon Pride Prom is in the works, though organizers aren’t sure when the event will be held given the coronavirus pandemic. (Stock photo/Allie Smith)

Vernon Pride Prom in the works, date uncertain due to pandemic

Second annual event for LGBTQ+ youth is tentatively set for June 27.

It may not happen in June, or even in person, but one way or another organizers of the Vernon Pride Prom still plan on bringing LGBTQ+ youth together.

The event is scheduled for June 27 at Record City—a date that’s subject to change depending on public health directives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of the event say they’re keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 situation.

Taron Des Mazes, a Grade 12 student at Vernon Secondary School, organized Vernon’s first pride prom last year after noticing a lack of pride events for young people in the city.

“In order to go to a pride event you either have to go to Kelowna or Penticton, which is hard for a lot of kids because a lot of us can’t drive, we don’t have cars,” Des Mazes said.

“I definitely know there’s a large population of LGBTQ youth in Vernon, (but) we’re all in little pockets or groups and we don’t communicate with each other very much, so I kind of wanted to fix that.”

June is recognized by people around the world as Pride Month, but June proves to be too early to hold a dance, Des Mazes says she’ll postpone until August or September. If public gatherings are still a no-go beyond September, she says she’ll pursue an online solution—not an ideal solution, but better than no event at all.

“If I hold it online it won’t be the same as it being in person, especially with something like a dance,” she said.

One of Des Mazes’ goals in starting Vernon Pride Prom was to provide youth with the high school dance experience, which she finds is becoming less common at schools.

“I’ve noticed that high schools don’t really do high school dances anymore, which is a bummer because they sound like fun, so I kind of figured this would be a good way to get people together, have fun … without any of the formalities of a high school dance.”

The event is for ages 13 to 18 and runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door.

Des Mazes will provide an update on the event’s status in May. For updates on the event, follow vernonprideprom on Instagram.

READ MORE: COVID-19 cancels Funtastic 2020

READ MORE: Vernon minor hockey hands out year-end hardware

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Pride

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. driver caught going 72 km/h over speed limit claims they were ‘late for tee time’
Next story
COVID-19 pushes Canadian food industry to tipping point: Federation of Agriculture

Just Posted

No decision yet on fate of 2020 Salmon Arm Roots & Blues

Music festivals across province working together to ensure they thrive after pandemic

Former Salmon Arm Sockeye earns swimming MVP at University of Lethbridge

Tricia Fair continues to be role model for local swimmers

Online resources available to learn about invasive plants in Columbia Shuswap region

Knowledge is especially important for gardeners to ensure they’re not planting invasives

Golf courses in Shuswap hold varying views, timelines on opening to public

Club Shuswap owner torn, would like to align with municipal viewpoints

COVID-19 staff case identified at Cranbrook seniors care facility

Staff member at Kootenay Street Village is self-isolating at home after being diagnosed

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen job cuts are permanent, administrator says

Positions were cut in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Impacted garbage, recycling service in B.C. prompts call for vigilance at start of bear season

BC Conservation highlights dramatic conflict decline in Bear Smart Communities

Column: What we are now experiencing is grief

Opening our eyes by Nan Dickie

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen begins mosquito control program

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has begun its Nuisance Mosquito Control… Continue reading

Vernon Pride Prom in the works, date uncertain due to pandemic

Second annual event for LGBTQ+ youth is tentatively set for June 27.

Drugs, weapons, stolen property seized from downtown Kelowna residence

Seven people were taken into RCMP custody but were released without charge, pending further investigation

B.C.’s latest COVID-19 modelling shows restrictions flattening curve

‘This is not the end,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says of success so far

‘Not a sprint, a marathon’: As Canada’s COVID-19 case counts slow, deaths climb

Canada’s top doctor, Dr. Theresa Tam, says easing restrictions must still protect vulnerable people

Most Read