Snowmobilers at Hunter’s Range. (Photo/Contributed)

Vernon Search & Rescue find lost snowmobiler

Male, 19, went missing in Hunter’s Range area near Enderby

Vernon Search & Rescue found a lost snowmobiler who went missing late Sunday afternoon and spent a frigid night in the bush.

Leigh Pearson, with Vernon Search and Rescue, said the 19-year-old male became separated from a group he was snowmobiling with at Hunter’s Range, a popular snowmobile area between Highway 97 and Mabel Lake near Enderby.

Pearson said the search effort started at 5:30 p.m. last night and the lost snowmobiler was extracted from an area considered unsafe to venture into using an air winch with the assistance of the RCMP helicopter.

“The conditions in some spots in that area are strictly off-limits and he was found in one of those areas,” said Pearson.

The RCMP helicopter crew initially spotted the snowmobiler and was able to help a search and rescue air winch technician to elevate him to safety at about 9 a.m. this morning.

“The helicopter was helpful in the search and to do the airlift as sometimes the weather isn’t always cooperative for that,” Pearson noted.

Pearson said the lost snowmobiler was “a little cold and tired” but didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

“This time it was a good, happy ending, ” said Pearson, noting that VSAR has been called out to find five snowmobilers so far this winter.

This search involved 25 VSAR members, six from Shuswap Search & Rescue and another four from Kamloops.

 


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Two ATVers dead after trying to cross creek south of Campbell River
Next story
Brother of B.C. teen killed by stray bullet says the death left a void

Just Posted

Vernon Search & Rescue find lost snowmobiler

Male, 19, went missing in Hunter’s Range area near Enderby

Knife-wielding man robs Chase Groceteria

RCMP seek help from public in apprehending suspect

Coal dust escaping rail cars spurs petition

Local governments on board with Shuswap resident’s request for better control of escaping particulate

Outdoor school to start registration

Parents can enrol their children in the new program for South Canoe on Feb. 1.

New development in missing plane near Revelstoke

The family of Ashley Bourgeault believe they have found a new clue

Video: Skiers speed through 34th annual Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet

Yearly cross-country race provides skiers a chance to test their endurance

Brother of B.C. teen killed by stray bullet says the death left a void

Alfred Wong, 15, was gunned down in Vancouver while on his way home from dinner with his family

Movie filmed in Castlegar B.C. opens Friday

Hollow in the Land starring Dianna Agron will be playing in select cinemas.

Aiming to give Shuswap families a ‘home away from home’

JoeAnna’s House fundraising campaign to develop accomodation for people who need to be close to KGH.

Cougar window shops at Banff grocery store

An RCMP officer spots a cougar outside an Alberta grocery store

Police fear fewer fentanyl imports don’t signal the end of the overdose crisis

RCMP say it’s just as likely that criminal are getting more clever

UPDATE: Two ATVers dead after trying to cross creek south of Campbell River

Third person survived attempt to cross a creek

Lawyers slam ‘de facto expulsion’ of student guilty of sexual interference

Calgary student guilty of sexual assault of a minor allowed to finish semester

B.C. NDP set to restructure union bargaining

School trustees to regain control over employer group

Most Read