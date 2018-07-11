Vernon senior beats off armed intruder with cane

Allegedly armed with an axe and hammer, RCMP forced to taser suspect

A man allegedly armed with an axe and hammer was beaten off with a cane by a senior and then had to be tasered by police.

An 84-year-old homeowner called 911 after someone tried to break into her home in the 1000 block of 30th Ave., July 4, shortly before 5 a.m.

The resident said someone had just broken the window of their front door and was attempting to gain access by reaching through the broken window to unlock the door from the inside.

The homeowner managed to prevent the suspect from gaining entry to her home by hitting the man on his hands with her cane, but he was able to get keys and gained entry into the attached garage.

Police quickly arrived at the residence and found the suspect male still in the garage. Reportedly armed with an axe and a hammer the suspect male became combative towards the officers.

“The officers attempted to negotiate with the male to drop the weapons, however he allegedly made it clear that he wasn’t going to jail and would do anything to prevent that,” said Cst. Kelly Brett.

The officers then used a Conducted Electrical Weapon in an effort to subdue the male. However, they deployed the device twice as the male continued to fight with police.

“The actions of the man clearly could have resulted in serious injuries to himself, the victim, or our officers,” says Acting Operations Officer, Sgt. Tory Romailer. “We commend our officers for their quick response and ability to re-solve a violent situation safely.”

A 34-year-old Vernon man, who has since been identified as Justin Inverarity, was taken into custody and charged with break and enter, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, mischief, assault and breach of probation. Inverarity is being held in custody until his scheduled court appearance Thursday, July 12.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tiny tremors causing Vancouver Island to move away from B.C. mainland
Next story
Fire sparked in Vernon home

Just Posted

Shuswap Watershed beaches good to go

Report indicates water quality is “very good” in terms of human enjoyment of lakes and beaches

Fire sparked in Vernon home

Cardinal Road residents were out walking the dogs when fire started

Trustee remuneration set for North Okanagan-Shuswap district

Board to be elected in the fall

First Nation pipeline protesters erect ‘tiny homes’ in B.C. Park

Kanahus Manuel and Tiny House Warriors say more homes being constructed in park

Salmon Arm council puts brakes on intersection changes

Decision on safety improvements delayed until after referendum on underpass

Collisions on Trans-Canada Highway prompt call for reduced speed for semis

Salmon Arm resident suggests 40 km/h speed limit downtown for tractor trailers

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Tiny tremors causing Vancouver Island to move away from B.C. mainland

When the North American plate moves, energy is released and causes a shift to the west

Fire sparked in Vernon home

Cardinal Road residents were out walking the dogs when fire started

Vernon senior beats off armed intruder with cane

Allegedly armed with an axe and hammer, RCMP forced to taser suspect

Okanagan pharmacy buying back used needles

Sunrise Pharmacy gives five cents for every used needle returned

Most Read