A Vernon senior was struck by a bicycle that threw him to the ground, the cyclist rode away and three cars passed by Brian before he got any help. (Facebook)

Vernon senior struck by bicycle, thrown to ground

Cyclist, three cars pass senior laying hurt on sidewalk

A senior was struck by a bicycle that threw him to the ground on April 16 and three cars passed before he got any help.

In an emotional post to Facebook, Heather Leggett said this was the hardest post she’s had to make.

Leggett said Brian, the senior who she cares for, was hit by a person riding a blue mountain bike, but before taking off from the scene, the cyclist “straightened out his handle bars and left Brian laying on the road.”

“As (Brian) is laying there, three different cars drove around him laying there,” she wrote. “I am so, so broken hearted.”

In a video, filmed by Leggett, Bryan shared his experience and said he would forgive those who passed him on the street and the rider who struck him.

“I would say that because of God’s love, I forgive them for what they did because we’re supposed to pray for our enemies, if I may call them that,” Brian said in an emotional video.

“I know if I could meet you face-to-face, I will forgive you for it,” he said. “It’s not because you didn’t know any better, or weren’t brought up any better.”

“It gives me an opportunity to pray for the less fortunate in this world of love and emotions.”

Leggett said the message here is that if you see someone hurt, “stop and help.”

READ MORE: Greater Vernon chamber to host free webinar with local MLAs

READ MORE: B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Seniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials
Next story
Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen holds meeting online

Just Posted

No decision yet on fate of 2020 Salmon Arm Roots & Blues

Music festivals across province working together to ensure they thrive after pandemic

Former Salmon Arm Sockeye earns swimming MVP at University of Lethbridge

Tricia Fair continues to be role model for local swimmers

Online resources available to learn about invasive plants in Columbia Shuswap region

Knowledge is especially important for gardeners to ensure they’re not planting invasives

Golf courses in Shuswap hold varying views, timelines on opening to public

Club Shuswap owner torn, would like to align with municipal viewpoints

COVID-19 staff case identified at Cranbrook seniors care facility

Staff member at Kootenay Street Village is self-isolating at home after being diagnosed

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

Shuswap History in Pictures: The S.S. Whitesmith under construction

The steam ship would eventually sink during a storm in 1933.

B.C. blaze that destroyed homes near Squamish doubles in size: wildfire service

Evacuation orders and alerts for the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District remain in place

Toilet paper demand in Canada has skyrocketed 241%

Wood chips to make pulp for toilet paper in short supply, Commons committee told

Lack of concern about COVID-19 observed in Summerland

Emergency workers, staff and council urge public to follow provincial directives

Canadian air travellers required to wear non-medical masks: Transport Canada

Mandatory masks restriction begins Monday at noon

Suspicious fire destroys two Cache Creek houses

No injuries have been reported in the blaze, which started overnight

WATCH: Vernon hospital staff gives shoutout to all health-care workers amid COVID-19

‘Let’s not forget, we’re all in this together,’ said ICU registered nurse in YouTube video

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen holds meeting online

COVID-19 results in changes to structure of regional government meetings

Most Read