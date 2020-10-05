An 18-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon after an altercation at Vernon’s skate park off Hwy. 6, Oct. 4, 2020. (Skateparktour.com)

Vernon skate park assault leads to arrest

Teen hospitalized, 18-year-old woman arrested after altercation

An 18-year-old woman was arrested and is facing assault charges after an altercation at the skate park in Vernon Sunday, Oct. 4.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to reports of a disturbance in the 2600 block of Highway 6 around 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, a teenager was treated by emergency responders and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim had suffered several lacerations.

“At the time of the incident, there were numerous youth in the vicinity,” Const. Chris Terleski said in an Oct. 5 statement.

“Police interviewed a number of witnesses and believe the two individuals were involved in some type of physical altercation that resulted in the victim being seriously injured.”

Both parties knew each other, police said. The item used in the assault has been seized by police.

The 18-year-old Vernon woman was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

RCMP

