Vernon City Hall. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

VERNON VOTES: Small turnout for day 2 of advance polls

Byelection for city councillor seat saw 49 voters attend second advance poll

Not many residents turned out to make their mark on Vernon’s municipal byelection Thursday.

The second day of advance polls saw 49 voters cast a ballot at Vernon council chambers Nov. 25 for the short, four-hour opportunity.

Meanwhile more than 200 people turned out for the first advance poll Nov. 24.

“Three more advance voting opportunities are available for eligible voters,” the city said.

Vernon council chambers (3400 30th St.) will be open for voting Saturday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

General Voting day is Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with polling stations at Priest Valley Gymnasium, Ellison Elementary School, Vernon Secondary School and Community Baptist Church.

There are 11 candidates seeking the vacant councillor position.

READ MORE: VERNON VOTES: 11 choices for council byelection

READ MORE: VERNON VOTES: 202 ballots cast in day one of advance polls

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC municipal electionbyelectionvoting

Previous story
Freeland says Canada may retaliate against U.S. softwood lumber duty rate
Next story
‘It almost killed me’: B.C. trucker on a long road to recovery from COVID-19

Just Posted

More than 3,800 light bulbs were brought in for recycling in less than three hours on Nov. 24, prompting the scheduling of a second event on Dec. 11. (Contributed)
Abundance of light bulbs in Salmon Arm prompts second recycling event

Because mail delivery may be delayed by flood-damaged highways, Salmon Arm council has waived the 10 per cent penalty on late September-October metered utility bill payments. (File photo)
Salmon Arm waives penalty for late payment of metered utility bills due to mail delays

Cod Gone Wild returns to the Shuswap for a show at the Sorrento Memorial Hall for a show on Dec. 10, 2021. (Cod Gone Wild photo)
Cods tuning up for show with Shuswap neighbours

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The heaviest turkey in the world weighed 86 lb