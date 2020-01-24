A woman is suing McDonald’s Restaurants after sustaining severe burns to her chest and abdomen after taking a sip from her hot latte from a Vernon location on Nov. 19, 2019. (Google Maps)

Vernon woman suing McDonald’s for spilled coffee

Woman seeking nearly $10K, says employee failed to put lid on properly

A Vernon woman is suing McDonald’s for nearly $10,000 after she spilled her hot latte on herself causing severe burns.

According to the Notice of Claim, filed Jan. 17, 2020, Inna Turchin’s coffee spilled because the McDonald’s employee failed to put the lid on properly.

“When I attempted to drink (it), hot latte spilled over my chest and abdomen burning my skin and ruining my outfit,” she wrote, noting the employee was negligent.

She suffered burns to her breast and abdomen area during the Nov. 4, 2019, incident and was advised by doctors at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital to take several days off work.

Now, Turchin is suing the restaurant giant for pain and suffering, lost wages, medical costs and $380 to replace the handmade baby alpaca cardigan she was wearing at the time of the spill.

“Burns were on such a sensitive area of my body that made it difficult to sleep,” Turchin recorded on the Notice of Claim. “I had blisters on my breasts and abdomen which turned into seeping wounds.”

“It limited my ability to function and concentrate on the job, do activities or exercise enough.”

Turchin said the burns left scars that are darker than her natural skin pigmentation and she worries they will be permanent.

Nearly 30 years ago, McDonald’s awarded then 79-year-old Stella Liebeck $640,000 after she sustained third-degree burns to the pelvic region after spilling a too-hot cup of coffee ordered from a restaurant in the United States. The Liebeck v. McDonald’s Restaurants case made international headlines and was the focal point of an HBO documentary called Hot Coffee.

ABC News called that case “the poster child of excessive lawsuits.”

Turchin has filed in small claims court and is seeking $8,000 for pain and suffering and $1,250 in lost wages on top of the nearly $400 for the sweater and $50 for medical expenses.

McDonald’s Restaurants has yet to reply to the Notice of Claim.

READ MORE: Melted snow uncovers problematic potholes in Vernon

READ MORE: Kelowna grandmother scammed of $14K in phone scam

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap men targeted in police ‘high risk’ search remain in custody

Just Posted

Avalanche danger closes Highway 1 near Chase

The highway is closed in both directions east of Chase

Habitat for Humanity helps Sepwepemc families build houses near Chase

Homes intended for current families and generations to come

Shuswap residents urged to ensure their yard isn’t what spreads a wildfire

Watching out for the Douglas-fir bark beetle is recommended when fire-proofing

Kelowna grandmother scammed of $14,000 in phone scam

RCMP warn of Granparent Scam in the Okanagan after December incident

Former Salmon Arm assisted living facility up for lease

Building at 551 Trans-Canada Hwy. offers 31,000 square feet

Fashion Fridays: The basics you need for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Diners’ health tax not catching on in B.C., restaurant group says

Small businesses look for options to cover employer health tax

B.C. comic wins judgment after club owner slaps cellphone out of his hands

Incident happened last summer when Garrett Clark was performing in Abbotsford

Salmon Arm history in pictures: Farm fire

Museum asks for help to identify when and where photo was taken

Melted snow uncovers problematic potholes in Vernon

Temperature swings, precipitation behind cracked pavement, city says

Alumni trumpet band strikes emotional chord for Vernon girls

Vernon Girls Trumpet Band will be tooting their horn for the 60th Winter Carnival parade

Mayors call for ‘calmness’ as highway rockslide cuts Tofino, Ucluelet off from supplies

Ministry of transportation expects to open road for “essential travel only” from noon-8 p.m. Friday.

Albas to speak at Summerland Chamber luncheon

Event will be held at Summerland Arena Banquet Room on Tuesday, Feb. 11

4.8 earthquake shakes Vancouver Island’s west coast

No tsunami expected at this time

Most Read