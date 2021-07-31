‘Very cool’: Children’s Museum and Discovery Centre opens in Salmon Arm

The R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum’s latest attraction is open and waiting to be discovered.

The Children’s Museum and Discovery Centre opened on July 30, and general manager Susan Mackie said it’s already received a glowing “this place is very cool” review from a seven-year-old who visited.

Everything in the centre is intentional, a balance between learning and play. There are fun ways to learn about water, wildlife, history and more. Mackie said the centre’s goal is not to have parents drop their kids off, rather it’s to have them explore and play together.

To celebrate the Children’s Museum and Discovery Centre’s grand opening, the heritage village partnered with SASCU, Spectrum Signworks and Total Office Supply to provide free T-shirts to the first 200 kids who visit.

Mackie said part of the village’s mandate is to be affordable and a season’s pass to the village for a family is $60.

An outdoor addition to the discovery centre is currently under construction and is expected to be complete in August.

Mackie said the centre had been thoughtfully planned out over the years with the help of the Salmon Arm community. The Shuswap Trail Alliance, teachers, parents and more all helped the heritage village’s board of directors and staff figure out “what is the best we can do here?”

Mackie is excited to have the discovery centre open and said, “when you’ve been here once, you’ll want to keep coming back.”

Under current COVID-19 safety protocols, a maximum of six people, plus heritage village staff, can be inside the centre at any one time.

An interpereter will be in the centre at all times, to show kids and their parents all it has to offer

The new attraction will follow the July and August hours of the rest of the heritage village; it will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with final gate admissions taking place at 4 p.m.

