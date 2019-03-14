A Victoria woman has been charged with animal cruelty her Boston terrier, Ava, (not pictured) died while left in her vehicle for seven hours in extreme heat. (Unsplash)

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

A Victoria woman faces charges of animal cruelty for the death of her dog last July.

On July 23, 2018, Stephanie Skinner’s Boston terrier, Ava, died while locked in Skinner’s hot car for seven hours with all the windows closed. According to the BC SPCA, temperatures reached up to 30 degrees that day.

READ ALSO: Animal blood shortage in B.C. prompts Victoria woman to make interesting trade

“This is such a tragic and preventable case,” said Eileen Drever, senior office, protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA. “Every year, the BC SPCA and other animal welfare groups warn people about the dangers of leaving their pets in hot cars. Even 10 minutes in a hot, unventilated car can be fatal for an animal – an animal left for seven hours in those temperatures would not have stood a chance.”

READ ALSO: If you see a dog in a hot car, don’t break in: SPCA

Skinner will make her first court appearance on March 28 at Western Communities Courthouse. She could face up to two years in prison, a $75,000 fine and a lifetime ban on owning animals if she is convicted.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alberta Mountie’s stolen SUV found, but gun still missing

Just Posted

Man fined $3,000 for killing moose out of season

Salmon Arm resident caught by conservation officers with dead animal

UPDATE: Police search related to robbery of illegal cannabis shop

Chase and Kamloops RCMP search in connection with ongoing investigation

A look at the Shuswap’s $4,800 pie on Pi Day

Presenting Ken and Debbie Nielsen’s award-winning ginger-pear pie

Free supper celebrates volunteers

Meal offers community volunteers chance to break bread and share ideas

Festival adds Celtic flair

Roots and Blues line-up grows with additions of Dervish, Early Spirit

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

Youth of the Okanagan won’t be bored this Spring Break

Okanagan community centres have a fully loaded calendar to keep students busy next week

Book returned to B.C. library 42 years overdue

If it weren’t for the library’s $10 cap, the person would have owed $4599 in overdue fines

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

Raise the woof: Two new dog parks to be built in the Central Okanagan

Construction begins soon for two new off-leash dog parks in Lake Country

B.C. Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Edmonton

The officer’s employment is under review

Vancouver businessman accused in U.S. college bribe scam takes leave as CEO

David Sidoo, 59, is taking a temporary leave from his positions at two energy companies

Kelowna’s Ancient Engines fueling up to release new music video

The song Spitting Ghost explores growing up

B.C. RCMP officer acquitted of 2013 assault of a man murdered days ago

One time Solicitor General John Les says officer deserves an apology from former RCMP superintendent

Most Read