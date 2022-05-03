Ben Lypka / Abbotsford News

Ben Lypka / Abbotsford News

VIDEO: 160 units evacuated in large apartment fire in Abbotsford

Impacted residents being assisted by Emergency Support Services

Approximately 160 units were evacuated during a large fire Tuesday morning (May 3) at a west Abbotsford apartment building.

Firefighters were called to the Tamarind Westside apartments at 30515 Cardinal Ave. (just east of Mt. Lehman Road) at about 6 a.m., and the fire was still active just after noon, according to a city spokesperson.

Abbotsford Police and fire crews from Mission, Chilliwack and Langley were called in to assist. The blaze jumped from the third to fourth floor, and fire crews were using hoses to spray water on the roof.

The flames were visible from the streets, and a heavy stream of thick dark smoke was rising from the building.

City buses were set up for evacuated residents to wait in.

Only the entrance to the apartment complex was completely blocked off to traffic, but police are continuing to ask people to avoid the area.

Any residents displaced by the fire are being asked to check in at the reception centre at Northview Community Church at 32040 Downes Rd. Emergency Support Services from Abbotsford and Mission are assisting the impacted residents.

More than 50 firefighters reponded to the blaze. Additional support is being provided by the Abbotsford Police Department, BC Transit, BC Ambulance Service, FortisBC, BC Hydro, the Salvation Army and the city’s engineering and public works department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

abbotsfordfire

 

The fire alarm started at 6 a.m. Fire stations from neighbouring municipalities have been called to assist. Ben Lypka / Abbotsford News

The fire has jumped from the 3rd floor to the 4th floor. Ben Lypka / Abbotsford News

The fire has jumped from the 3rd floor to the 4th floor. Ben Lypka / Abbotsford News

The fire alarm started at 6 a.m. Fire stations from neighbouring municipalities have been called to assist. Ben Lypka / Abbotsford News

The fire alarm started at 6 a.m. Fire stations from neighbouring municipalities have been called to assist. Ben Lypka / Abbotsford News

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C. man wanted for killing of gangster in Thailand dies in Ontario plane crash
Next story
B.C. sex-abuse lawsuit seeks Catholic records; Pope’s ambassador seeks diplomatic immunity

Just Posted

Proposed changes to federal electoral boundaries will affect voters in the Okanagan Valley and the Southern Interior of British Columbia. (Elections Canada map)
Federal electoral riding boundaries expected to change in Interior

An old burn pile was reignited near the Westwold landfill and discovered May 1, 2022. (Patrick Green photo)
RCMP investigate 2 wildfires in Westwold area for suspected arson

Jesse Wente, keynote speaker at the Southern Interior Local Government Association Convention in Salmon Arm April 27 to 29, told delegates that ‘to heal ourselves we must confront the trauma we have and that we cause.’ (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Council Report: Salmon Arm a shining host during local government gathering

Serena Caner, president of the Shuswap Food Action Society, helps presenter Brad DeMille of DeMille’s Farm Market, both part of the community food resiliency panel at the Southern Interior Local Government Association Conference in Salmon Arm April 27-29, 2022, as he demonstrates the difference in price between local and imported vegetables. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘You’re going to start getting hungry’ if Southern Interior food producers aren’t supported