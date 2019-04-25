VIDEO: Are you concerned about Facebook leaking personal information?

In this March 29, 2018, file photo the logo for social media giant Facebook, appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Richard Drew, File

Facebook is once again in the spotlight for allegations it failed in protecting the personal information of Canadians, this time by the Privacy Commissioner of Canada.

“Facebook’s refusal to act responsibly is deeply troubling given the vast amount of sensitive personal information users have entrusted to this company,” said Privacy Commissioner of Canada Daniel Therrien. “Their privacy framework was empty, and their vague terms were so elastic that they were not meaningful for privacy protection.

In a press release, the Commissioner of Canada said Facebook disputes the investigation findings of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada and the Information and Privacy Commissioner for British Columbia, regardless of the fact the company publicly acknowledged a “major breach of trust” in the Cambridge Analytical scandal.

“Facebook has spent more than a decade expressing contrition for its actions and avowing its commitment to people’s privacy, but when it comes to taking concrete actions needed to fix transgressions they demonstrate disregard,” said B.C. Information and Privacy Commissioner Michael McEvoy.

Despite these allegations, some people feel Facebook isn’t breaching their privacy rights and instead feel it’s their job to make sure their privacy settings are adequately set.

“They’re a corporation and they’re trying to make money and I think it’s up to me as a customer to be more responsible and accountable,” said Facebook user, Andrew Kerr.

“I’m not concerned about my privacy on facebook, I just use it to communicate with others,” said Facebook user, Dalton Zeleniski

Another person was nervous about being hacked. “I’ve had my privacy breached, I have also had other people use my account pretending to be me and being abusive towards other people on my account,” said Facebook user, Karina Derby.

Here is what other Okanagan Community members had to say about their Facebook privacy concerns.

