VIDEO: Brief tornado tears through Vancouver Island neighbourhood

Footage captures moment trampoline is lifted and dropped down the street

A security camera in North Saanich appears to have captured the moment a tornado ripped through a residential neighbourhood.

Posted to the neighbour app Ring.com, the video shows trees blowing as the wind picks up before a twister appears in the distance, lifting a trampoline from a neighbour’s yard and dropping it a few doors down. The tornado then appears to dissipate. The video is time-stamped May 21 at 12:10 p.m.

On Twitter, Environment Canada said the footage appears to show a “weak, short-lived EF0 tornado.”

“The unsettled conditions under which this tornado and cells of heavy showers occurred will diminish late this afternoon,” the weather service wrote in the social media post.

READ ALSO: Saanich resident shocked when trespasser licks security camera, rummages through mail

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Environment Canada weatherTornadoVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP use spike belts to stop trio in crime spree spanning from Calgary to Hope
Next story
COVID-19: McGuire Lake building secured for temporary housing, Lighthouse shelter to move in

Just Posted

COVID-19: McGuire Lake building secured for temporary housing, Lighthouse shelter to move in

BC Housing now has 69 spaces for people vulnerable during pandemic

Millennials hardest hit by COVID-19 in Interior Health

Statistics for Interior Health show ages 30-39 make up largest portion of cases

Parents surveyed about reopening of School District #83 classrooms

Students could be back to school on one or more days per week starting June 1.

COVID-19: North Okanagan gym needs volunteers in order to reopen

Gyms have been told they need staff members to monitor for compliance with COVID-19 safety measures

Special weather statement: Snow to hit Okanagan connector from Merritt to Kelowna

A weather system over southern BC will bring showers to the region today and Friday

Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

The residency restriction matches similar initiatives by Alta. and Sask.

Princeton man taken down at gun point in town’s core

Suspect later released, had air-soft pistol in his pants

RCMP use spike belts to stop trio in crime spree spanning from Calgary to Hope

Two charged after alleged car-jacking, shoplifting and high speed driving from Alberta to Hope, B.C.

VIDEO: Brief tornado tears through Vancouver Island neighbourhood

Footage captures moment trampoline is lifted and dropped down the street

VIDEO: WorkSafe BC increases inspections by 50% as businesses reopen

Random inspections are to ensure businesses follow COVID-19 guidelines, requirements from health officials

B.C. records 12 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

One positive test at Agassiz federal correction facility

Further details about Kelowna’s patio expansion proposal revealed

Kelowna mayor announced the proposed closure of Bernard Avenue to pedestrian-only access on Thursday

Okanagan cleaning company keeping businesses safe amid pandemic

Vitatek Solutions uses safe, hospital-grade disinfectants to help fight COVID-19

Canadians’ frustration mounts over lack of refunds for flights cancelled during pandemic

A trio of petitions with more than 77,000 signatures are calling for full refunds to be implemented

Most Read