VIDEO: Dead rat allegedly found in bowl of chowder at B.C. restaurant

A Vancouver Coastal Health inspector is looking into claims a rat was found in meal at Crab Park Chowdery

Black Press Media staff

A rat was allegedly found in a bowl of Manhattan clam chowder at a Vancouver eatery this week, according to social media posts by a pair of customers.

In a video posted to Instagram on Dec. 27, a customer with the handle @pisun_ne_ne claims she was eating at Crab Park Chowdery earlier that day with a friend, who ordered the clam chowder and “found a little surprise in it – A RAT.”

According to the comments, the customer said that the owner apologized over the phone. But that didn’t stop the customer from posting the allegations on social media, sparking hundreds of negative reviews on Yelp and Facebook. Black Press Media has reached out to the customer for further comment.

According to Vancouver Coastal Health, an inspector is investigating the claim.

Prior public health inspections show pests have been found in the restaurant twice in the past year.

Black Press Media has reached out to the owner for comment by phone and email but has not received a response.

Social media posts by the restaurant indicate it also owns a food truck. On Dec. 20, Crab Park Chowdery posted on its Instagram that its “Chowdery Shack” would be at Surrey Memorial Hospital for 10 days.

“Come get your Chowder Surrey!” the post stated, alongside an image of a food truck set up in a parking lot, selling lobster salad sandwiches and bread bowls, among other offerings.

