VIDEO: Fire destroys Shuswap home, residents unharmed

Blaze took three hours for Chase firefighters to extinguish

A house fire in Chase took fire crews nearly three hours to contain and extinguish.

The Chase Fire Department received a call to a structure fire on Beach Crescent at 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Upon arrival, crews worked on containing the fully engulfed home to prevent flames spreading to neighbouring properties. Fire had already broken through the roof but firefighters were able to get the situation under control.

“Crews did an amazing job at knocking the flames down fairly well and saved the lower half of the structure,” said Chase fire chief Brian Lauzon, adding residents escaped the home unharmed.

The blaze was extinguished by 1 a.m., with the house having sustained extensive smoke and water damage.

The Chase fire department has started an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and area of origin.

Read more: Public park shelter proposed in celebration of Salmon Arm volunteer Rob Nash

Read more: Cannabis edibles, extracts legalized today in Canada

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.