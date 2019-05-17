Okanagan Falls waterfront, photo taken by Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media

VIDEO: Grey skies for this May long weekend

A mix of sun, clouds and showers are in the forecast

Periods of rain are in the forecast across the Okanagan Valley, with temperatures in the low 20 C.

In the Okanagan, expect showers with sunny periods throughout the long weekend.

For the Shuswap, mainly clouds and showers and temperature highs ranging from 19 C to 22 C.

For the Similkameen, grey skies and showers with sun in the forecast to end the weekend.

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain expected to continue

Here is your full weekend weather update:

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

Just Posted

Shuswap woman seeks new legs, feet for beloved pet duck and chicken

Salmon Arm Innovation Centre rises to challenge of printing prosthetics for farm fowl

Send the kids to camp this summer at the Epic Sports Academy

Both camps are offered in Salmon Arm and Armstrong

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain expected to continue

Keep your umbrellas handy, Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers throughout the weekend.

Boating safety tips ahead of May long weekend

Kelowna Yacht Club encourages boat renters to get their boater examination course

One more chance to weigh in on Salmon Arm’s plastic bag ban

Bins for compostables, recycling to be delivered soon door-to-door

One person dead, others injured after multi-vehicle crash on Coquihalla Highway

Paramedics took six people to hospital, including two in critical condition

The Old Guys reunite to play out spring

Salmon Arm Jazz Club hosts June 13 concert at Nexus

Fashion Fridays: White sneakers

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

Canada ‘encouraged’ in tariff war with U.S. on metals but no solution in sight

Chrystia Freeland, Justin Trudeau and others have branded the tariffs as illegal, absurd and insulting

Electric cars are 80% cheaper to fuel than gas vehicles: BC Hydro

BC Hydro crunched the numbers, and thousands can be saved each year by ditching gas-guzzlers, a report says

Social media enraged with string of break-ins at Big White

Several reports have been made of thefts at multiple residences

Kelowna’s Water Park re-opens for May long weekend

After $410,000 in renovations, the park will reopen Saturday

Free training and a job – care aide incentives at Okanagan longterm care centre

Haven Hill care facility has received a grant to fund 16 care aide training spaces

Most Read