VIDEO: Lumberyard fire contained, Hwy. 97 still closed northwest of Vernon

An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Fire crews are battling a blaze north of Vernon at Mardan Enterprises on Highway 97 past Grandview Flats Road in Spallumcheen. (Clayton Carrier photo)Fire crews are battling a blaze north of Vernon at Mardan Enterprises on Highway 97 past Grandview Flats Road in Spallumcheen. (Clayton Carrier photo)
Retardant fills the air as crews respond to the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) Retardant fills the air as crews respond to the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)Retardant fills the air as crews respond to the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) Retardant fills the air as crews respond to the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Thick, dark smoke and flames erupt from Mardan Lumber off Highway 97 between Vernon and Falkland Thursday morning around 10 a.m. (Karryann Maki photo)Thick, dark smoke and flames erupt from Mardan Lumber off Highway 97 between Vernon and Falkland Thursday morning around 10 a.m. (Karryann Maki photo)

UPDATE: 3:28 p.m.

The fire near Round Lake Road has been reported as contained, the Township of Spallumcheen said in an update Thursday.

The township is continuing with its Level #1 Emergency Operations Centre and gave thanks to Emergency Management BC, the Forest Ministry, the Okanagan Indian Band, Armstrong and BX Swan Lake fire departments who continue to manage the site.

Detours are still in place and the public is reminded to not approach the area.

“No one should be approaching the area for any reason,” the township said.

ORIGINAL:

Highway 97 is closed to traffic between Vernon and Falkland due to a fire.

Thick, black smoke can be seen from the blaze, at Mardan Lumber Sales between Grandview Flats and Tonasket roads. Multiple explosions can also be heard from the volatile blaze.

The highway 17 km north of Vernon is still closed as of 2:15 p.m., according to DriveBC. Motorists are being turned around as crews battle the fire and a detour is in place.

The Township of Spallumcheen has activated an emergency operations centre due to the wildfire near Round Lake Road.

“Any progression of this incident will be related to winds causing concern to local area residents,” the township said in it’s activation notice.

Multiple fire departments are on scene, including Okanagan Indian Band, BX-Swan Lake, Armstrong-Spallumcheen and Coldstream. BC Wildfire Service is also actioning the fire from above with retardant being dropped by planes. A helicopter is also actioning the blaze. There are no fire hydrants in the rural area.

The fire remains out of control and is an estimated .6 hectares in size.

“Strong, gusty winds continue to fan the flames,” the Okanagan Indian Band said.

There are several farms on the ridge above the fire. Motorists can take Salmon River Road to avoid the area.

Aim Roads is conducting traffic control while the highway is closed. DriveBC’s next update will come at 3 p.m.

This is the second fire at the mill in recent years. A blaze was sparked at Mardan in May 2016.

Check back for updates.

READ MORE: Garage fully engulfed in flames near Predator Ridge south of Vernon

READ MORE: Witnesses sought after woman hit by pickup truck in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireTransportation

Previous story
Man sleeping in alley near parkade dies after being run over in Vancouver
Next story
Lumberyard fire contained: Hwy. 97 still closed northwest of Vernon

Just Posted

An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Lumberyard fire contained, Hwy. 97 still closed northwest of Vernon

The highway is still closed as of 2:15 p.m.

Chase RCMP have identified the suspect officers attempted to arrest while tracking down a black SUV. (File photo) Chase RCMP have identified the suspect officers attempted to arrest while tracking down a black SUV. (File photo)
Man allegedly bites officer, drives over spike belts during arrest attempts by Chase RCMP

Sergeant said officers found suspect asleep at wheel of parked vehicle on three separate occasions

The temperature reached 31.4 C in Salmon Arm on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. According to Environment Canada, the hottest June 2 on record for the city dates back to 1970, when the mercury reached 33.9 C. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
June 2 temperature hottest in 30 years for Salmon Arm, but not record breaking

Weather data for city dates back 129 years

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: You lose up to 30% of your taste buds during flight

Your morning start for Thursday, June 3, 2021

The proposed Ross Street Underpass. (City of Salmon Arm illustration)
Window closes in July for Salmon Arm to award Ross Street Underpass project

City must decide by July 5 which pre-qualified bidder gets the contract

S’witchcraft Catering food truck owner Erik Juárez and business partner Vanessa Stonehouse pause for a quick pic before getting back to making meals for a hungry Saturday morning crowd on May 29, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Self-trained Salmon Arm chef aims to celebrate Shuswap with exciting food truck menu

S’witchcraft Catering owner Erik Juárez developing a following with changing menu

The Vernon Aquatic Centre will be closed for its annual maintenance twice as long this year. (City of Vernon photo)
North Okanagan pool closing for six weeks over summer

Repairs expected to improve air quality in the aquatic centre

In a video posted to TikTok on Monday (May 31), a worker at Surrey Memorial Hospital said she was told to change out of her orange shirt that she wore in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were recently discovered at a former residential school site in Kamloops. (Photo: Felicia Debbie/TikTok)
Worker at B.C. hospital claims she was told to take off orange shirt honouring Indigenous children

Employee for housekeeping company contracted out by Fraser Health posted about incident on TikTok

A concept rendering of the approved development along Lakeshore Road. (Contributed)
Sizable waterfront development approved in Kelowna

The development will consist of 345 homes in two towers right beside Gyro Beach

Arlene Westervelt. (Contributed)
Mounties sued over alleged interference in investigation of Lake Country woman’s death

Lawsuit alleges two officers’ actions hindered investigation, causing critical evidence to be lost early on

Debris is seen from an Ukrainian plane which crashed as authorities work at the scene in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ebrahim Noroozi
Canada, allies file notice of claim against Iran for downing flight PS752

Statement: ‘Iran must fulfil its legal responsibility to make full reparations to the group of states’

In a Council of Construction Associations video about hardhat safety, Vickramjit Poonia of Lecor Construction Ltd. (right) speaks as David Sarai of New York Painting (left) looks on, at a Surrey job site. (Youtube.com)
B.C.’s relaxed hardhat rules aim to include more turban-wearing workers on job sites

WorkSafeBC change ‘will allow more Sikhs to come to work without having to compromise religious beliefs’

Nisga’a dancer Rosita Martinez takes part in a ceremony on Parliament Hill Thursday June 3, 2021 in Ottawa. A bill creating a statutory holiday to commemorate the tragic legacy of residential schools in Canada has been passed unanimously by the Senate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Senate unanimously passes bill creating national day for truth and reconciliation

Sept. 30 of this year to become Canada’s first national day for truth and reconciliation

Dani Lowenstein and his family. Lowenstein has been experiencing long-haul COVID symptoms since falling ill in March 2020. (Contributed)
Over $64,000 raised for former Golden mountain guide COVID-long hauler

“To spend that period of time not being able to connect to nature with your family is really hard.”

Most Read