Ladysmith’s Andre Langdon and a friend from Colombia were surprised by a pod of orcas in the harbour earlier this week. (Andre Langdon Photo).

VIDEO: Orcas off B.C. coast surprise prawn fishermen

Killer whales seen near Coffin Island earlier this week

Andre Langdon and a friend quite literally caught the big one, on camera that is, while out prawn fishing in Ladysmith Harbour earlier this week.

Landgon, who lives in Ladysmith, and his friend Nickaless from Colombia, were near Coffin Island just off Coffin Point when a small pod of orcas caught them by surprise.

The men estimate there were probably upwards of five killer whales likely chasing salmon.

“They were going around in circles then one or two would head away and return toward the others as if they were corralling the fish,” Langdon said.

“Must say it was amazing and exciting to watch. We were returning back from prawn fishing with great success. To see the whales proved that we have a strong marine life just at our door step.”

To submit your videos email editor@ladysmithchronicle.com.

 

@lc_chronicle
editor@ladysmithchronicle.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Thirty businesses onboard with composting

Just Posted

High avalanche risk prompts special warning

Special Public Avalanche Warning in effect until the end of the day Monday, Feb. 12

Thirty businesses onboard with composting

Barley Station reduces garbage by two-thirds, regional district to up fees for recycling in garbage.

B.C. Green leader supports Premier Horgan’s pipeline stance

Andrew Weaver calls the Alberta premier’s B.C. wine ban response “petty”

Local player gets to take the ice with Canucks

Tristan Thiessen joins NHL players in pre-game skate and national anthem

Moose strolls through Salmon Arm

The huge mammals returning to more urban areas of city

Vancouver’s Olympic Cauldron lit to honour Canadian athletes in PyeongChang

Olympic medallist and Mission native Brent Hayden helped light the cauldron

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Airlifted to Calgary after Golden-area avalanche

Police say the person was seriously injured in the avalanche

UPDATE: Avalanche shuts down Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke

Estimated time of opening is between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.: DriveBC

SAY WHAT? Readers weigh in on change to B.C. Family Day

The stat holiday will fall on the third Monday of February, starting next year

Federal Tories eye 2019 election

Choice in 2019 will come down to Canada being free or unfree in future: Scheer

VIDEO: Avalanche triggered near Lanark Snowshed

Avalanche control continues on Trans-Canada Highway

B.C. firefighters save dog from house fire

The animal was carried from the home and given an oxygen mask

Nick Lang’s Story: The tragic and preventable death of a teen in government care

Chilliwack parents drop lawsuit against provincial government to focus on making positive changes

Most Read