Video: Peach of a video from Kim Mitchell

Kim Mitchell gives a shoutout to the Penticton Peach Festival which he is headlining

Three-time Juno Award winner Kim Mitchell will kick off the Penticton Peach Festival on Aug. 8. Photo courtesy of Al Pettman

Kim Mitchell has sent a peach of a video message for those attending the Penticton Peach Festival, which he is headlining.

The Penticton Peach Festival kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 8 with Mitchell on the Peters Bros. Construction stage.

Mitchell has lived by his personal mission statement found in the lyrics of his hit song Rock N Roll Duty for decades. It’s not about the fame, nor gold and platinum on the wall (both of which he has achieved) rather it is for the love of music.

Related: 2018 Penticton Peach Festival lineup announced

Mitchell and his band of accomplished musicians continue to tour the country selling out theatres, casinos and festivals coast to coast.

Click here for the day-by-day schedule of Peachfest.

Related: April Wine ready to rock Peach Festival

Related: Merlo to bring Neon Love to Peach Festival

Related: Canyon coming back to Peach Festival

Related: SkyHawks captain hates planes, loves jumping from them

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.