VIDEO: Sunny skies expected in the Okanagan-Shuswap this weekend

The Okanagan Valley is expected to see temperatures rise into the teens this weekend.
In the Okanagan, the weekend may start up a little cloudy, but is expected to be sunny on Saturday and Sunday.
In the Shuswap, the sun continues with temperatures in the 7 C to 10 C range.
And in the Similkameen, a mix of sun and cloud today, but the warmer weather is forecasted pull through for Saturday.
Here is your full weekend weather forecast:
