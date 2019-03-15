VIDEO: Sunny skies expected in the Okanagan-Shuswap this weekend

Sun and higher temperatures are expected to break the cold spell this weekend

The Okanagan Valley is expected to see temperatures rise into the teens this weekend.

In the Okanagan, the weekend may start up a little cloudy, but is expected to be sunny on Saturday and Sunday.

In the Shuswap, the sun continues with temperatures in the 7 C to 10 C range.

And in the Similkameen, a mix of sun and cloud today, but the warmer weather is forecasted pull through for Saturday.

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather watch: Sunny skies for everyone

Here is your full weekend weather forecast:

