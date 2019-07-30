Screenshot of video showing two cars crashing along Highway 10 in Surrey during what appeared to be a street race. (Video posted to Reddit)

VIDEO: Surrey RCMP investigating video of apparent luxury car street racing crash

Police say the incident happened along Highway 10 on July 28

Surrey RCMP say they are investigating after being alerted of a video that shows what appears to be two cars street racing and crashing along Highway 10 on Sunday (July 28).

“We were made aware when someone posted it on our Twitter, we had no knowledge of it,” said Constable Richard Wright. “We did a little bit of a search in our system and found it was a collision that had been reported but we didn’t attend because we were told we didn’t need to. Drivers had exchanged information and gone on their way.”

READ ALSO: B.C. driver caught flicking joint out window while speeding through playground zone

Wright said Surrey RCMP’s traffic unit is following up with the complainant and the driver of one of the vehicles, initially.

Were any laws broken, from what police can tell in the video?

“It’s really hard to tell from that one little clip,” Wright told the Now-Leader. “It’s hard to tell someone’s intention, so that’s what the traffic unit are looking into. We definitely want to keep the road’s safe. When we see something like that, especially the peoples’ reaction in the car, we want to keep the road safe.”

WARNING: Video contains graffic language


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
