Sunny skies expected throughout the Okanagan for the next few days. Photo: Pixabay

VIDEO: Temperatures are heating up across the Okanagan Valley

A mix of sun, clouds and a chance of showers are expected this week

It has been hot across the Okanagan Valley and the temperatures are expected to stay between 27 C and 30 C.

In the Okanagan, we could see some light showers mixed with sun and clouds to finish the week.

In the Shuswap, expect the sun to shine with a low chance of showers in the forecast.

In the Similkameen, expect some showers Wednesday with temperatures and sunny skies to wrap up the week.

Here is your full weekday weather update,

