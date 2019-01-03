Semi trucks put on chains and wait for road conditions to improve in Revelstoke. Highway 1 is closed near Golden until 8 p.m. for avalanche control. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Video: Truckers stuck in Revelstoke due to highway closure

Truckers wait in roadside pull-outs for conditions to improve. Highway 1 is closed near Golden

It’s not a good day to drive.

Highway 1 east of Golden is closed until 8 p.m for avalanche control. There is also a travel advisory for almost 200 km from roughly Sicamous through Revelstoke to Golden along Highway 1. According to DriveBC, travel is not recommended.

We talked to truckers stuck in Revelstoke due to the weather.

There is currently a winter storm warning for B.C with up to 50 cm of snow expected on Rogers Pass by Friday morning. Further accumulations up to 30 cm are expected throughout southern BC tonight.

Avalanche Canada issued an extreme avalanche alert for the South Coast and Sea to Sky regions of B.C.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca

Previous story
The chances of surviving an overdose may depend on where person lives: advocate
Next story
B.C. daycare owner frustrated over lack of payments from provincial program

Just Posted

Video: Truckers stuck in Revelstoke due to highway closure

Truckers wait in roadside pull-outs for conditions to improve. Highway 1 is closed near Golden

Swimmers dive into Shuswap Lake for annual Polar Bear Swim

New Year’s Day tradition continues as 28 swimmers brave the cold water

Trans Canada highway closed at Rogers Pass

Accidents and weather conditions have closed BC Highway 1

Assessed value of most Shuswap properties increases

Single family homes in Salmon Arm go up by an average five per cent, Sicamous by 17 per cent

Heavily-armed RCMP officers surround house in Sicamous

The Kappel Street property has been cordoned off since approximately 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 2.

VIDEO: Boy’s service dog bounced from B.C. trampoline park

A Langley woman says her brother’s certified service dog was refused entry. She took to social media.

Salmon Arm Secondary Jewels need help getting to Hawaii

The soccer team is doing a bottle drive to finish off their fundraising to cover travel costs

Gordon Wilson $5M libel lawsuit against Surrey MLA, B.C. premier, to be heard in April 2020

The trial is expected to run for 10 weeks

Manitoba owners aim for world’s largest snow maze

Possibly the most Canadian thing you’ll see all year

B.C. alpine mountains under ‘Extreme’ avalanche rating

Avalanche Canada calling for heavy amounts of snow and moderate to strong winds

B.C. daycare owner frustrated over lack of payments from provincial program

Amanda Worms of Little Owl Academy has not received subsidy payments on time for months

More Puget Sound orcas predicted to die by summer

Photos taken of a southern resident orca known as J17 showed the female has ‘peanut head’

Sicamous Eagles shut out in 100 Mile House

The Eagles were on the wrong side of a 5-0 road loss on New Year’s Day

Citizen sightings needed for B.C. moose tick survey

Western Canada struggles with declining moose, caribou populations

Most Read