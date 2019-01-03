Video: Truckers stuck in Revelstoke due to highway closure

Truckers wait in roadside pull-outs for conditions to improve. Highway 1 is closed near Golden

Semi trucks put on chains and wait for road conditions to improve in Revelstoke. Highway 1 is closed near Golden until 8 p.m. for avalanche control. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

It’s not a good day to drive.

Highway 1 east of Golden is closed until 8 p.m for avalanche control. There is also a travel advisory for almost 200 km from roughly Sicamous through Revelstoke to Golden along Highway 1. According to DriveBC, travel is not recommended.

We talked to truckers stuck in Revelstoke due to the weather.

There is currently a winter storm warning for B.C with up to 50 cm of snow expected on Rogers Pass by Friday morning. Further accumulations up to 30 cm are expected throughout southern BC tonight.

Avalanche Canada issued an extreme avalanche alert for the South Coast and Sea to Sky regions of B.C.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca