VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response

“Our focus is going to be … on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he accepts the finding that Canada’s treatment of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls amounts to genocide.

Debate has erupted over the definition of the term after the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls repeatedly used it in its final report released Monday.

But Trudeau says people are wrapped up in the use the powerful term, when the focus should be on how to put an end to the issues raised by the inquiry.

“Our focus is going to be, as it must be, on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss.”

Trudeau says the tragedy of not treating cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women as a priority has to end.

“Our focus is on bringing together people to solve this challenge and that is what we will remain focused on.”

The impact on these families is indescribable, he says.

“We cannot pretend to be a country that cares about human rights, that has a positive impact on the world, if we do not end this situation once and for all,” Trudeau says.

The prime minister made the remarks after announcing a $1.4-billion annual investment to advance the health and rights of women around the world starting in 2023.

He was speaking at the Women Deliver 2019 conference in Vancouver on gender equality, telling the crowd the money makes Canada a global leader in funding sexual and reproductive health rights.

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Kelowna police officer remains in hospital following crash
Next story
B.C. police must be better integrated into mental health system: death review panel

Just Posted

Is Shuswap Lake still B.C.’s favourite boating destination?

Boating BC Association seeks public input on the top spots in the province

Total Fitness adds momentum to Shannon Sharp tribute

Gym raises funds for outdoor learning circle at Salmon Arm West Elementary

Crews battle human-caused wildfire on Squilax Mountain in Sorrento

BC Wildfire Service says blaze can be seen from Highway 1

Column: Don’t wait on fire bans

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

A windy day in the Okanagan- Shuswap

Expect winds gusting up to 40 km/hr in the Okanagan on Tuesday

Video: Axe-throwing entrepreneurs hope to cut down on boredom in the Shuswap

Coaching from Cedar Axe Throwing’s owners can help anyone throw like a pro

Summerland Health Care Auxiliary raises funds for X-ray equipment

The existing X-ray machine is 20 years old and is five years past its expected lifespan

B.C. Government invests $10 million towards cervical cancer research

According to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, cervical cancer is preventable

Policing community eyes change after missing, murdered Indigenous women inquiry

Canada still needs an independent national police task force, report says

Case of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returns to Vancouver court this week

Canada’s relationship with Beijing has deteriorated rapidly since the December arrest

Kitten stuffed inside toiletry bag, tossed in garbage at Victoria mall

Cat was dehydrated, but in fair condition when maintenance staff found it

“Someone out there knows what happened” to teens killed a year ago in South Surrey: sister

Families of victims in 2018 homicide appeal for information

Column: Catching the big one at the Kids Fishing Derby

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Vernon and Penticton team up for Aussie rules tourney in Kelowna

Western Canada’s largest football tourney to draw hundreds

Most Read