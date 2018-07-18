VIDEO: Vernon residents quick to jump on lightning fire

Thanks to the residents’ efforts, crews were able to quickly suppress the fire.

In their shorts and T-shirts, armed with garden hoses, a couple of East Hill neighbours were quick to action a fire sparked by lightning Tuesday night.

“A lightning strike started a pole on fire which spread to some nearby shrubs,” said Vernon Fire Rescue Fire Chief David Lind.

See related: BX wildfire top priority

Firefighters were called to the blaze in the 1200 block of 25th Avenue at 8:38 p.m. and were on scene at 8:43.

“One of the fellows had a ready tank on the back of a trailer and a small pump and started to apply water to the fire and a couple of residents were using garden hoses to keep the fire at bay,” said Lind. “That was excellent, you see that a lot in Vernon.”

Thanks to the residents’ efforts, crews were able to quickly suppress the fire, which was in the hedges along the sidewalk and close to the front yard of a home.

Neighbour Ryan Smith was tucking his kids in bed when he heard the commotion.

“Lightning hit Sandpiper retirement complex bushes and went up in fire,” said Smith. “VFD (Vernon Fire Department) was quickly on site and put it out.”

There were no injuries and the BC Hydro pole is still intact. Meanwhile, it was a night many East Hill residents will not forget.

“There was some excitement that lightning struck right in a residential neighbourhood,” said Lind.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
B.C. couple reunited with dog three years after disappearance
Next story
New campaign aims to tide food waste at home

Just Posted

Lightning strikes spark 38 fires in B.C., 13 in the region

13 new fires in the Okanagan have been reported from the BC Wildfire Service Tuesday night.

Search continues for missing North Okanagan-Shuswap women

Search planned for July 21-22 to start behind Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby

Lightning strikes across B.C. Interior

Residents are being asked to go inside until last rumble of thunder

Salmon Arm Fire Department adding all-terrain vehicles to fleet

City council approves purchase of two new side-by-sides for off-road access

Salmon Arm firefighters respond to report of smouldering railway track

Small hot spot reported near Pierre’s Point, passerby said to have extinguished it

VIDEO: Vernon residents quick to jump on lightning fire

Thanks to the residents’ efforts, crews were able to quickly suppress the fire.

Vernon Tigers one win from lacrosse title

The Vernon Source For Sports Tigers watched the Kamloops Venom self-destruct in a 20-7 win Tuesday.

Several attacked with bear spray at Kalamalka Beach

Police have apprehended a 16-year-old Vernon male.

Hells Angels celebrating 35th anniversary party on Vancouver Island

Additional police resources will be in Nanaimo this weekend as roughly 300 members and hang arounds are expected

New campaign aims to tide food waste at home

About 2.2 million tonnes of edible food is discarded in Canada every year

‘Savour the Okanagan’ fundraiser in Vernon Saturday

All contributions and proceeds will go towards JoeAnna’s House

B.C. couple reunited with dog three years after disappearance

A purebred Pomeranian is back with his parents, likely after years in a puppy mill.

BC Nurses Union calls for decriminalization of opioids

BCNU president wants the federal government to do more to reduce preventable deaths

UPDATE: Vernon wildfire top priority

Tuesday night storm causes wildfire in BX and residential fire in East Hill

Most Read