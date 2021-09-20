Voters shared with Black Press Media what their pandemic voting experience was like. (Elections Canada)

VIDEO: Voters on their pandemic election day experience

Here’s what some voters had to say about voting during a pandemic

Despite physical distancing and mask rules, voters seem to have had an easier time casting their ballots on elecction day (Sept. 20).

Black Press Media went around the Kelowna-Lake Country riding to ask voters what the process was like for them. Many said polling stations were very organized, making voting fast and easy despite pandemic restrictions on building capacity and distancing.

As for why they were voting, people shared they felt that voting was a privilege that must not be taken for granted.

“Because if we want a new government, we have to vote for the one we want,” one voter said.

“I want to know what’s going on and I want to have a say in it,” said another.

Polls are open from now until 7 p.m. in British Columbia. To find out where your polling station is, visit the Elections Canada website and type in your postal code.

