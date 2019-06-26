Environment Canada is calling for continued rain in Revelstoke today. (Unsplash image - Gabriele Diwald)

VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

Thunderstorms aren’t expected to let up yet

Don’t put those umbrellas away just yet because rain and storms are in the forecast for the Okanagan Valley.

For the Okanagan, expect showers and some sun towards the end of the week.

For the Shuswap, expect the storms to continue until the weekend and temperatures in the low 20 C’s.

In the Similkameen, expect thunderstorms, showers and a mix of sun and clouds.

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds, chance of showers

Here is your full weekday weather update:

