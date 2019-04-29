VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road

‘My stomach hurts watching this,’ writes friend who posted incident on Facebook

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a video posted on social media appears to show a truck driver attempting to grab a woman as she was walking in South Surrey.

Dylan Ackimenko, who posted the video on Facebook April 27, wrote that his friend was walking home in the early morning when a semi-truck driver told her, “i will grab you i will drive you.”

In the video of the incident, which was filmed near 188 Street and 32 Avenue, the woman walks quickly around the truck, followed by the driver, and repeatedly tells the man “no” and to “stop.”

Eventually, the man gets back in the semi-truck and drives away.

Ackimenko wrote on Facebook that the man returned, and allegedly pushed the woman down and stole her phone. He wrote that he received the video before her phone was allegedly taken.

“It’s not safe out here,” Ackimenko wrote. “My stomach hurts watching this and listening to the fear in her voice.”

Surrey RCMP Sgt. Chad Greig told Peace Arch News Monday that police are aware of the video and are investigating.

Peace Arch News has reached out to both the trucking company and the woman who shot the video.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Canada warnings about meds should be more consistent with other countries: UBC study
Next story
‘It feels lived in on day one’: South Okanagan hospital opens

Just Posted

Historic Salmon Arm Golf Club up for sale

18-hole Championship course, 9-hole heritage course valued at more than $4 million

Protesters prevent delivery of treated sludge to Turtle Valley ranch

Police say protesters only blocking Arrow trucks, will stay until injunction served

Victim in Buckerfield’s purse theft wants images of dying dog returned

Manager of Salmon Arm store offers reward for cell phone used to document pet

Column: Becoming better prepared for floods and fires

Council Report by Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison

Okanagan could see thunderstorms roll through, Shuswap temperature dips

Many areas in the Okanagan could see a thunderstorm roll through

Hundreds rally for Armstrong Lions Vision Centre

Residents send message to Interior Health over rumoured move of beloved centre to Vernon hospital

Appeal dismissed in challenge to Alberta gay-straight alliance law

NDP government introduced legislation that requires administrators to accept gay-straight alliances

Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ recruitment process changing for the better

‘Backs’ spring camp held on April 27 and 28 remains a part of player selection

Word on the street: Facebook and personal information

This week the Observer asked: Are you concerned about Facebook leaking personal… Continue reading

‘It feels lived in on day one’: South Okanagan hospital opens

Single-patient rooms, surgical rooms, satellite imaging and rooftop helipad all ready for patients

VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road

‘My stomach hurts watching this,’ writes friend who posted incident on Facebook

Canada warnings about meds should be more consistent with other countries: UBC study

Professor calls on Health Canada to be more transparent in providing easily accessible information

Letter: Writer seeing no action from Acciona on highway maintenance

The March 19 Salmon Arm Observer announced a new Road Maintenance contractor… Continue reading

B.C. set to raise working age from 12 to 16, except for ‘light work’ at 14

NDP moves to tighten rules for sharing tips in restaurants, pubs

Most Read