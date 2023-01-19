A group fishing off Greater Victoria had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a trio of young orcas on Jan. 17. (Courtesy Craig Twidale)

VIDEO: Young orcas caught showboating off Greater Victoria

Group fishing near Race Rocks films rare encounter with killer whales

They say the downfall of every great fishing story is a witness.

But a group fishing off Greater Victoria – near Race Rocks – managed to get a Jan. 17 orca encounter on video.

The group thought the boat was being approached by a pod of porpoises but quickly realised it was a young orca – belly up.

With the boat already off, the men worked to pull fishing gear out of the water as a trio of young orcas playfully inspected the boat while the rest of their pod watched from a distance.

It wasn’t a great day for fishing but it’s sure to be one that won’t be forgotten.

ALSO READ: Victoria volunteer captures ‘awesome’ elephant seal birth

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore

Previous story
Rockslide closes road off Highway 97 in Okanagan Falls
Next story
More universities reviewing honorary degrees given to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond

Just Posted

Traffic was interrupted on Shuswap Street about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 19 due to a report of smoke on the top floor of one of the offices in the 200 block. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Suspected building fire in Salmon Arm turns out to be non-threatening

The Sicamous market is now held year-round, every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and organizers hope the event will become more of a gathering place as well as a chance to shop for all kinds of goods. (Terry Sinton Facebook)
Sicamous market returns, open year-round for shopping and socializing

Salmon Arm’s Lily Brook and Maggie Manning (front centre) are excited to finally be able to share their experiences competing on season five of All-Round Champion. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm para-athletes surprised to find each other competing on All-Round Athlete

Salmon Arm council considers concerns on Jan. 9, 2023 about e-bikes on Foreshore Trail. (File photo)
Concerns raised about speeding e-bikes on Salmon Arm’s Foreshore Trail