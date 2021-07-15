Vigil to be held in Salmon Arm to honour the Stemmer brothers

Candlelight vigil for men who died in crane collapse set for Sunday, July 18, 8 p.m.

A candlelight vigil for brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer is being held in Salmon Arm on Sunday, July 18. (Facebook photos)

The community is being invited to a vigil in Salmon Arm for the Stemmer brothers.

Eric and Patrick Stemmer were among five people who were killed when a crane collapsed in Kelowna on July 12.

Emily Roy, who is organizing the event, invites people to attend the vigil for the longtime residents on Sunday night.

She writes on the Salmon Arm Stemmer Vigil Facebook page :

“They are our friends, family, brothers. I feel for most people in our community a piece of their hearts were lost with them.

“The lives of the Stemmer family have been irrevocably changed forever. We are all in mourning of the loss of their lives, alongside the others lost in this tragedy.

“We want to invite the community to stand with us together in honour of those lost. Please come attend the candlelight vigil at Stemmer Construction on Sunday, July 18th at 8 p.m.”

The candlelight vigil will be held at 1842 10th Ave. SW in Salmon Arm.

