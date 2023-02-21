Vigils for anniversary of Ukraine invasion planned in B.C. communities

A few days after the Russian Invasion of Ukraine in February of 2022, a vigil was held in Langley City. This Friday, Feb. 24, the one-year-anniversary of the war will be marked with a candlelight vigil at Derek Doubleday Arboretum. (Langley Advance Times)

On Friday, Feb. 24, people will gather at Langley’s Derek Doubleday Arboretum for a 6 p.m. candlelight vigil to mark the one-year-anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

Former Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek, one of the organizers, called it “a chance for people in the community to come together in solidarity.”

It is one of several “365 days of resistance” events taking place across Canada that day, including B.C. events in Vancouver, Victoria, Comox, Kelowna, Prince George and Vernon, as well as Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and several other Canadian cities.

Russian president Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine on Feb. 23, 2022.

In announcing the vigils, Alexandra Chyczij, national president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) called the invasion an “unprovoked and ferocious war” and “an evil unseen in Europe” since the Second World War.

“The resources of the free world must be marshalled in the defence of Ukraine’s liberty,” Chyczij said.

“If Putin succeeds with his assault on Ukraine, the light of freedom in Europe may be extinguished for a generation.”

According to the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner, 18,955 civilian casualties were confirmed in Ukraine as of Feb. 13 – 7,199 killed and 11,756 injured. The actual figures are believed to be considerably higher.

Over the last year, Canada has dedicated more than $5 billion to supporting Ukraine, including more than $1.2 billion in military assistance.

– with files from Canadian Press

