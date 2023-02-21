A few days after the Russian Invasion of Ukraine in February of 2022, a vigil was held in Langley City. This Friday, Feb. 24, the one-year-anniversary of the war will be marked with a candlelight vigil at Derek Doubleday Arboretum. (Langley Advance Times)

A few days after the Russian Invasion of Ukraine in February of 2022, a vigil was held in Langley City. This Friday, Feb. 24, the one-year-anniversary of the war will be marked with a candlelight vigil at Derek Doubleday Arboretum. (Langley Advance Times)

Vigils for anniversary of Ukraine invasion planned in B.C. communities

Marks one year of war

On Friday, Feb. 24, people will gather at Langley’s Derek Doubleday Arboretum for a 6 p.m. candlelight vigil to mark the one-year-anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

Former Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek, one of the organizers, called it “a chance for people in the community to come together in solidarity.”

It is one of several “365 days of resistance” events taking place across Canada that day, including B.C. events in Vancouver, Victoria, Comox, Kelowna, Prince George and Vernon, as well as Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and several other Canadian cities.

xx

Russian president Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine on Feb. 23, 2022.

In announcing the vigils, Alexandra Chyczij, national president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) called the invasion an “unprovoked and ferocious war” and “an evil unseen in Europe” since the Second World War.

“The resources of the free world must be marshalled in the defence of Ukraine’s liberty,” Chyczij said.

“If Putin succeeds with his assault on Ukraine, the light of freedom in Europe may be extinguished for a generation.”

According to the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner, 18,955 civilian casualties were confirmed in Ukraine as of Feb. 13 – 7,199 killed and 11,756 injured. The actual figures are believed to be considerably higher.

Over the last year, Canada has dedicated more than $5 billion to supporting Ukraine, including more than $1.2 billion in military assistance.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Refugees from Ukraine celebrate a traditional Christmas in Langley City

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Canada plans for justice ahead of grim anniversary of war in Ukraine

– with files from Canadian Press

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyUkraine

Previous story
More provincial money announced for climate change preparedness across B.C.
Next story
Columbia Shuswap Regional District extends agreement for 911 service, awaiting system upgrade

Just Posted

The dormitory to be built at the Salmon Arm campus of Okanagan College will sit in the northeast corner of the parcel, adjacent to the lawn bowling facility. (Google Maps image)
Student housing at Salmon Arm campus of Okanagan College takes step forward

The City of Salmon Arm has received an application to rezone a property at 60 10th St. SE, near the corner of 10th and Okanagan, to accommodate a day care that could have eight or more children. (City of Salmon Arm image)
City entertains application for commercial day care on 10th Street SE in Salmon Arm

911 services in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District are provided by E-COMM. (Facebook/E-Comm911)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District extends agreement for 911 service, awaiting system upgrade

Visitor Services Coordinator Sapphire Games provides council on Feb. 13 with 2022 Visitor Services Annual Report. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Grebes and trails: Visitor Services report shows Salmon Arm successes, highlights