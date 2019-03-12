Violent crash results in $69,000 penalty for South Okanagan man

A Penticton man has upwards of $69,000 to pay back to ICBC

A Penticton man has upwards of $69,000 to pay back to ICBC following an incident where he was driving at a high rate of speed and crashed into multiple vehicles at a car dealership.

The 30 year-old, who the Western News is not naming because of the mental health issues he was dealing with at the time of the incidents in 2017, was sentenced to one year probation and $600 in fines.

Crown counsel John Swanson said the RCMP received a complaint from a citizen that there had been a hit and run accident at the Golden Sands Resort. Crown counsel said the tipster identified the driver by name and the direction he left the scene.

“As the police were in the process of taking the complaint from the citizen, all the lights in the detachment suddenly flickered and went out. The back up generator, fortunately, kicked in to provide power to the RCMP detachment but within minutes of that they got another call that there had been an accident on the Channel Parkway resulting in a transformer being hit, damaged and taking out the power to the section of the city,” said Swanson.

RCMP arrived at the scene of the Channel Parkway incident around 8:44 p.m. and noticed the accused’s 1995 white Dodge Caravan van and the extensive damage to the vehicle.

“The vehicle path indicated the Dodge van had gone through the ditch into the lot at the Ford dealership and struck multiple vehicles there. Then it continued on to crash into the transformer,” said Swanson.

Crown counsel said police noted the smell of cannabis and the man admitted he had been smoking the substance.

“He had advised the police he had his brakes fixed with baling wire because a weld had broken. He said he had been driving and cut off in traffic when his brakes locked up and said that was the contributing factor to the crash. Apparently he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time he lost control of the vehicle,” said Swanson.

An impaired investigation was conducted but no charges arose from it. Crown counsel said witnesses indicated the vehicles speed was in the 100 to 110 kilometres per hour range when it flew off the road into the dealership.

The man has no previous criminal record and defence lawyer James Pennington said he had lost his job when he got into these difficulties. He has since found another steady job and has been accepted for an apprenticeship in the trades.

Judge Michelle Daneliuk said it is important to encourage the positive path he is on, but he still must be held accountable.

“You must realize today that you could have very easily caused serious damage or injury to someone else had they been hit by your vehicle,” said Daneliuk.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police arrest Shuswap man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion
Next story
Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash

Just Posted

Police arrest Shuswap man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

Salmon Arm RCMP assist investigation with search of Grandview Bench Road property

Man falls 20 feet onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous bridge stunt

A Princeton man was injured when he fell 20 feet onto a… Continue reading

Business booms on opening day at Green Canoe Cannabis

Customers from Revelstoke, Sicamous and Saskatoon visit the newly-opened Canoe store

Buckerfield’s hopes to reopen soon after building fire

Company’s president Kelvin McCulloch grateful to firefighters who saved the store

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The sun is on its way

Environment Canada is forecasting terrible weather today and a pleasant surprise for Tuesday

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Armstrong cake maker tops out provincially

Froster Tier Cakes earns Wedding Award, other Kelowna, Salmon Arm and Kamloops businesses also awarded

Educational event examines medical cannabis

Session in Summerland on March 30 to provide information on treatments

Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash

European Union is the latest to halt use of Boeing 373 Max 8

Violent crash results in $69,000 penalty for South Okanagan man

A Penticton man has upwards of $69,000 to pay back to ICBC

‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

Get ready for back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”

Shuswap musicians pay tribute to folk musician Pete Seeger

Wildwood Productions Group set to host seventh annual fundraising concert

12 B.C. school districts get total of $1.2 million in gang-prevention funds

Money in partnership with Boys Club Network for after-school programs and more

Vancouver businessman among those charged in U.S. college exam scandal

David Sidoo is a UBC alumnus and president of an oil and gas company

Most Read