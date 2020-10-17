Ruby Pahtayken began her studies at Okangan College in March of 2019, in the inaugural semester of the Indigenous Culinary Arts program. (Okanagan College Photo)

Ruby Pahtayken began her studies at Okangan College in March of 2019, in the inaugural semester of the Indigenous Culinary Arts program. (Okanagan College Photo)

Virtual tour of Okanagan College will include chance to win $5,000 giveaway

Nov. 8 event offers chance to see school and learn about courses.

Okanagan College is hosting an online open house in order to give prospective students, who can’t visit the campus due to the pandemic, a chance to learn more about the school.

The open house will run online on Sunday, Nov. 8 and participants will be eligible for a $5,000 tuition giveaway.

The three and a half hour open house goes from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Advance registration and more information can be found at www.okanagan.bc.ca/open-house. On the day of the event participants will have access to several Zoom presentations in which they will have a chance to speak with advisors, professors and instructors in order to learn about the services and supports available to them at Okanagan College.

Read More: Parent group plans school walkout over B.C.’s handling of COVID-19 in classrooms

Read More: 155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded in B.C.

There will also be a presentation addressing frequently asked questions from first-year students covering the application process, scholarships and bursaries and financial aid information.

It is fitting that the open house has moved online as many of the college’s programs have done the same due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vice President of Students Meri Kim Oliver said the college has adapted to be able to safely deliver opportunities for practical, hands-on training in science, technology, health, trades and other areas.

All those who pre-register for the online open house will be entered into a draw for a $5,000 tuition giveaway.

Read More: Ex-wife of convicted Penticton killer speaks out after his sentencing

Read More: B.C. Liberals pledge $750M to build or buy more social housing

Taegan Larvin, who is now studying an Associate of Arts degree at Okanagan College’s Salmon Arm campus, was the recipient of last year’s tuition giveaway.

“I was absolutely stunned,” Larvin said.

“I’m super excited about having the opportunity to be in smaller classes and having professors who care about the success of their students. Plus, attending OC gives me the opportunity to save money through my first year as I can study from home.”

Also moving online this year is the college’s viewbook containing information on courses including some that are newly updated for the 2021/22 school year.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Education

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon tracking tool expanded to southern B.C.
Next story
Vernon-Monashee candidate’s campaign sign vandalized with racist, crass graffiti

Just Posted

Cristian Quijas and Patrick Ryley pause in front of The Proud Grammas’ Piecing it Together exhibit, created by quilters Miki Mann and Claudette Coté, part of the PRIDE Exhibition at the Salmon Arm Art Galley on Friday, Oct. 16 during Salmon Arm’s first PRIDE Project Arts Awareness Festival from Oct. 14 to 17. The two quilters put together place mat-sized quilts representing 15 different flags within the LGBTQ2S+ community. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
First Pride Project festival in Salmon Arm met with enthusiasm

Organizers pleased with attendance and inspiring attitudes, still more events Oct. 17

Ruby Pahtayken began her studies at Okangan College in March of 2019, in the inaugural semester of the Indigenous Culinary Arts program. (Okanagan College Photo)
Virtual tour of Okanagan College will include chance to win $5,000 giveaway

Nov. 8 event offers chance to see school and learn about courses.

Thomas Smith and son Damien share a laugh while posing for a picture. For Damien’s upcoming ninth birthday, instead of a party, Thomas and wife Tiffanie Trudell have asked the public to send their boy birthday cards. (Contributed)
“I’m just going to be lonely:” Shuswap family asks for help celebrating son’s birthday

Parents astonished as people the world over say they will be sending cards

Gabriel Nava, operations manager for AIM Roads, stands in front of a tow plow in the company’s yard in Sicamous on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap highway contractor says it’s prepared for coming winter

New shifts, GPS tracking for vehicles added

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Salmon Arm citizens did their part and paid their 2020 property taxes on time. (File photo)
Salmon Arm citizens pay taxes on time despite COVID-19

Worried pandemic might affect payments, council grateful so many citizens pay by deadline

Turbo the sulcata tortoise munches on grass during the 141st annual Chilliwack Fair in 2013. Wednesday, Oct. 21 is Reptile Awareness Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 18 to 24

Reptile Awareness Day, Toy Camera Day and Count Your Buttons Day are all coming up this week

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is being investigated for a cluster of cases of COVID-19
3 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, cluster outbreak in Merritt

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is closed following a cluster of cases of COVID-19

Chocolate chip cookies topped the list of 2020 dessert searches in B.C. (Unsplash)
Chocolate chip cookies, banana bread top list of B.C.’s favourite desserts

Dessert Advisor website analyzed monthly Google searches

Sheriffs lead John Brittain into the courthouse. (Jordyn Thomson/Penticton Western News)
Ex-wife of convicted Penticton killer speaks out after his sentencing

John Brittain was sentenced yesterday to life in prison for the 2019 killing of four people

PDCSS executive director Becky Vermette told The Spotlight that providing assisted living services was creating an annual deficit of approximately $70,000 per year. (Photo contributed.)
Princeton’s seniors residence faces sharp cutbacks to services

Meals, suite cleaning and security scheduled to be discontinued in December

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson announces new housing measures at a campaign stop in Port Moody, Oct. 16, 2020. (B.C. Liberal video)
B.C. Liberals pledge $750M to build or buy more social housing

Rents, urban housing prices still going up in COVID-19

Most Read