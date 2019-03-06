Police are asking a Good Samaritan to come forward who intervened after a man allegedly exposed himself and threatened a woman, allowing her to escape unharmed.(Mitchell Smith/Flickr)

VPD: Good Samaritan sought for helping woman escape alleged pervert

The incident occurred on Feb. 21 in the Marpole area of Vancouver

Vancouver police are on the hunt for a man, but it might not be why you think.

Police are asking a Good Samaritan to come forward who intervened after a man allegedly exposed himself and threatened a woman, allowing her to escape unharmed.

The incident happened on Feb. 21 just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of Granville Street and West 71 Avenue.

“We are thankful that the man in this case intervened and we are now asking him to come forward,” said VPD Sgt. Jason Robillard. “His information is believed to be important to the investigation.”

Charges are pending against a 40-year-old Vancouver man for committing an indecent act and uttering threats.


