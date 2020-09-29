Terrance Alan Jones, left, turned himself into Salmon Arm RCMP Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. He was wanted for attempted murder and other offences in relation to an Aug. 16, 2020 stabbing in Blind Bay. (RCMP photos)

Wanted Alberta man linked to Shuswap stabbing turns himself in

Terrance Alan Jones is charged with attempted murder and other offences in relation to an Aug. 16 incident in Blind Bay

A man wanted by police in connection to an August stabbing in Blind Bay has turned himself in.

Terrance Alan Jones, 40, of Edmonton, turned himself into police at the RCMP detachment in Salmon Arm Wednesday, Sept. 23.

He is charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and use of a firearm while committing an indictable offence.

Salmon Arm RCMP asked for the public’s help in locating Jones and Alexander Boucher from Enderby in early September as only one of the three men was in custody for the Aug. 16 stabbing.

Police arrested Boucher in Vernon Sept. 18 following an hours-long investigation two days prior.

READ MORE: Police request public’s help in locating men charged in Shuswap stabbing

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP descended on an apartment complex in Vernon’s Mission Hill after police spotted a man matching Boucher’s description entering a unit at the Regency Gardens.

A containment area was established Sept. 16 and the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team responded to assist. A distraction device deployed by police sparked a small fire in a storage room that was discovered once officers gained access to the unit. Boucher wasn’t inside.

An off-duty police officer travelling along Middleton Way in Coldstream spotted a man believed to be Boucher on Sept. 18. When police arrived on scene, Boucher fled on foot and after a quick foot pursuit through a residential neighbourhood, he was arrested without incident in a nearby park in Vernon.

“The search for both wanted individuals spanned over a month and involved multiple RCMP jurisdictions across the Shuswap and North Okanagan,” said RCMP Southeast District spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“We greatly appreciate any and all tips submitted by community members who contacted their local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers and we acknowledge the assistance from the media across the region.”

Jones is expected to appear before the courts on Sept. 29, 2020.

READ MORE: Wanted Enderby man connected to Shuswap stabbing caught in Coldstream

READ MORE: Fire sparked at Vernon apartment in manhunt for wanted Enderby man

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VOTES 2020: Greens join North Okanagan race
Next story
Federal child-care plan could help Canada rebound from COVID-induced economic crisis: prof

Just Posted

Wanted Alberta man linked to Shuswap stabbing turns himself in

Terrance Alan Jones is charged with attempted murder and other offences in relation to an Aug. 16 incident in Blind Bay

Sylvia Lindgren to run for BC NDP in Shuswap riding

Lindgren says investments in housing, childcare and seniors care must continue

Netflix star Francesca Farago seen hanging in the Okanagan

Farago got her big break as a reality TV star in Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’ in 2020

Shuswap history in pictures: Working on Salmon Arm’s wharf

Structure built in 1907 for $5,000

Hiker finds body of dead man in Blind Bay park

Salmon Arm RCMP determine cause of death not suspicious

B.C.’s top doctor encourages Halloween costumes to include masks

Dr. Bonnie Henry will soon be releasing guidelines on how to safely trick-or-treat this Halloween

14th anniversary of Kelowna man’s sudden disappearance

Aaron Derbyshire was out with friends on Sept. 30, 2006, and hasn’t been seen since

Federal child-care plan could help Canada rebound from COVID-induced economic crisis: prof

A $2 billion investment this year could help parents during second wave of pandemic

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Okanagan man savours Stanley Cup win

Stacey Roest of Coldstream gets name on trophy as assistant GM for champion Tampa Bay Lightning

B.C. VOTES 2020: Greens join North Okanagan race

Keli Westgate throws her ‘compost lady’ hat in the ring

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

B.C. nurses report rise in depression, anxiety, exhaustion due to pandemic

A new UBC study looks into how the COVID-19 response has impacted frontline nurses

Horgan frustrated as Transport Canada mandate for BC Ferry riders returns

Transport Canada reinstates rule that bans passengers from lower decks

Most Read