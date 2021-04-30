Ravin Dugas is wanted by Vernon police and is believed to be in the North Okanagan area. (RCMP)

Ravin Dugas is wanted by Vernon police and is believed to be in the North Okanagan area. (RCMP)

Wanted man sought by Vernon police

RCMP turns to public for help locating 27-year-old man

Vernon police are asking the public for help in locating a wanted man believed to be in the North Okanagan.

Ravin Blair Dugas, 27, is wanted by police for possession of a controlled substance, prohibited weapon and assault with a weapon.

So far, efforts to locate Dugas have been unsuccessful.

Now, RCMP is asking if the public knows where the 6-foot, 144-pound Caucasian man with brown hair and blue eyes may be.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dugas is asked to contact local police or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: 6 catalytic converters stolen in Vernon in 3 weeks

READ MORE: Deer control ineffective, Vernon city staff says

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. pop-up vaccine clinics not successful, health officials admit

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board gave first reading to proposed zoning and official community plan amendments for Gateway Lakewiew Resort in the North Shuswap. The CSRD is requiring the applicant to host a public information meeting. (Google Maps image)
Public meeting required on bylaw amendments for North Shuswap recreational property

Gateway Lakeview Resort application pursuing support for up to 375 sites

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: A man was struck by a car and survived being thrown over 100 feet

Your morning start for Friday, April 30, 2021

Celebrating Earth Day, April 22, 2021, by planting about 200 trees in Tsútswecw Park were students in Chase Secondary’s Secwepmctsin class. From back left are: Brianna Narcisse, Sylvia Lewis, teacher Ms Ivy Chelsea, Amaiya Anderson and Wild BC facilitator Brenda Melnychuk. From front left: Yaanibah White, Jasmin John, Megan Saranchuk, Persaius Hunter and Mikayla Williams. (Photo contributed)
Planting trees in Shuswap considered good way to foster hope

About 400 seedlings planted on Earth Day to help students, teachers connect with nature

RCMP with the Southeast District Major Crime Unit are investigating the death of a 60-year-old woman in the North Shuswap. (File photo).
Man released who was arrested after woman found dead in North Shuswap

RCMP stated that adult male was ‘released unconditionally without charge’

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
43 new cases, one new death due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

Provincial health officials recorded 853 cases of COVID-19 throughout B.C. on April 29

Dosa Crepe Cafe owner Shylender Selvaraj and chef. (Jen Zielinski/Black Press Media)
South Indian cuisine comes to downtown Kelowna amid pandemic

Dosa Crepe Cafe opened a second location on Bernard Avenue last summer

Ravin Dugas is wanted by Vernon police and is believed to be in the North Okanagan area. (RCMP)
Wanted man sought by Vernon police

RCMP turns to public for help locating 27-year-old man

Elya Martinson, a single mother of three in Kelowna, B.C., learned she had Stage 4 lung cancer, a diagnosis made all the more devastating that the COVID-19 crisis forced her children to stay home from school to shield her from the severe risks of infection. (Memorable and Vibrant Okanagan Photography)
2nd vaccine dose delays leave Kelowna woman, many B.C. cancer patients unprotected

This week, patients and advocates mounted a national campaign to prioritize people with cancer by adhering to the vaccine manufacturer’s schedule

People wait in line for their AstraZeneca vaccination Tuesday at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre. The drop-in clinic ran from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people 30 years of age and older. According to a news release, the clinic was to support people who live in the ten high transmission neighbourhoods in the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Lack of clear vaccine info from B.C. officials leading to rumours, distrust: advocates

People are turning to WhatsApp and other platforms to find vaccine vacancies

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update COVID-19 cases, B.C. legislature, June 29, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. pop-up vaccine clinics not successful, health officials admit

Apologies were offered for the anger and confusion caused by the program, which resulted in lineups where many waited for hours and still didn’t get vaccinated

Mike Farnworth leave a press conference after answering questions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Minister to release enforcement details of COVID-19 travel ban in B.C.

Mike Farnworth announced orders a week ago to limit non-essential travel between three regional zones

Summer at Big White Ski Resort (Big White Ski Resort/Contributed).
Big White to reopen campground for summer

Big White is reopening its campground, adding more picnic tables and maybe even a disc golf course

Gord Nelson holds up a catalytic converter at the Nelson Garage in Montreal Friday Jan.18, 2008. Converter thefts have increased dramatically as the price of platinum has skyrocketed with thieves getting upwards of $50 from unsrcupulous scrap metal dealers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
6 catalytic converters stolen in Vernon in 3 weeks

Insurance Bureau of Canada’s investigative services national director says there are ways to protect yours

Ashok Mohan holds up a photo of his brother-in-law, Vijay Sharma, who died from complications due to COVID-19 on April 27, 2021. A 72-year-old retired bank manager, Sharma had been living in the city of Jabalpur, India when he was infected and died within 10 days of contracting the virus. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
‘We don’t know what to do’: West Kelowna man shares COVID’s impact on family in India

India is currently seeing some of the world’s highest COVID-19 case counts, more than 200K have died

Most Read