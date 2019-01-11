Rourke Desmanche, 29, was convicted of killing his 10-week-old baby in Ontario in 2010. He was out on parole in Chilliwack and is wanted by Corrections Canada for an alleged violation of that parole. (CrimeStoppers)

Wanted man who killed his 10-week-old baby last seen in Lower Mainland

Convicted of manslaughter for shaking death of his son, Rourke Desmanche was on parole

An Ontario man convicted of killing his 10-week-old baby boy is wanted and was last seen in Chilliwack.

Rourke Desmanche, 29, was convicted in February 2013 of manslaughter for shaking to death his baby named Kurious George Rose-Desmanche.

Desmanche was out on parole being supervised in Chilliwack when he is alleged to have breached that parole. He is now wanted by Corrections Canada.

He is 6’4” weighs 210 pounds and has tattoos on his face and neck.

The London Free Press reported that after shaking the child on Aug. 2, 2010 the baby went limp and grey. Desmanche then ran to a neighbour’s to call for help then he took off.

He was described as a “gang banger and a drug dealer” in a 2014 article about his sentence of 10 years in jail.

At the time of the baby’s death, Desmanche was not even supposed to be near the home of the baby’s mother, Tiffany Rose.

Suffering from catastrophic brain injuries, little Kurious George was taken off life support on Aug. 27, 2010, and Desmanche was later arrested in Saskatchewan.

He launched an unsuccessful appeal of his conviction in 2014 but he did get some time shaved off his sentence. He had served three years in pre-trial custody prior to his 2013 sentence.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Rourke Desmanche or has any information about him can report anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

