Wanted woman believed to be in Vernon

RCMP looking for 37-year-old wanted for fraud

Christal Leeann Price (RCMP photo)

Christal Leeann Price (RCMP photo)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 37-year-old Christal Leeann Price.

Price is wanted for fraud-related offences and is believed to be in the Vernon area.

She is approximately five-foot-three-inches tall, weighs 126 pounds, has brown hair (often dyed blond) and green eyes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Price, contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: RCMP checking North Okanagan region for wanted man

READ MORE: Family escapes Coldstream house fire

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeRCMP

Previous story
Mounties lay new charge against Oblate priest, Inuit delegates ask Pope to intervene
Next story
TSB to provide final update on Field train derailment that left 3 workers dead in 2019

Just Posted

A development permit was granted by the city for a proposed 15-unit residential complex at 1910 11th Ave. NE., west of the city’s RCMP detachment. (City of Salmon Arm image)
City grants development permit for residential complex by Salmon Arm RCMP detachment

Concerns around open burns related to land clearing for development were raised in an email shared with City of Salmon Arm council. (File Photo)
Open burning in Salmon Arm ignites concern around land clearing by developers

The City of Salmon Arm is applying for a federal active transportation grant with the intention of completing a multi-use pathway along 16th Street NE from the high school to the RCMP building. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm to apply for funds for multi-use path from high school to RCMP building

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Credit card transactions around the world