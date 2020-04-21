Ticks can attach themselves to pets or humans, particularly during this time of year. (Pixabay image)

Warm dry temperatures in the Shuswap much-loved by people and ticks

Shuswap Trail Alliance encourages you to check your clothing, hair if you’ve been out hiking

The recent warm, dry weather in the Shuswap has been good for humans eager to be outside, but also for tinier residents.

The Shuswap Trail Alliance’s April 21 newsletter mentions that ticks have been spotted.

“As soon as the ground gets dry, we’re starting to move into tick season,” said the trail alliance’s Phil McIntyre-Paul.

He’s not certain which trail generated the tick report, but assumes they’re in the whole area.

“Any dry, grassy slopes could be prone to it… As we move into May and June, it’s that time of year.”

Read more: Bieber’s Lyme disease shines light on issues surrounding complicated illness

Read more: Help your pet avoid ticks during peak season

Generally it’s helpful to be aware wherever you hike, he said.

To check for where ticks are most likely to be found on your body, look at this illustration.

The BC Centre for Disease Control provides information regarding Lyme disease, the most common disease carried by ticks in North America.

“The infection is preventable by avoiding tick bites and removing attached ticks early. Early diagnosis and antibiotic treatment are important because Lyme disease can lead to serious complications if left untreated,” states the BCCDC’s website.


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Trails

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna man arrested in Chilliwack for allegedly stealing vehicle
Next story
Keep your dog away from postal workers: Canada Post

Just Posted

Askew’s to hold food drives in Salmon Arm

$1,000 donations to kick off food drives two support local foodbank providers

Warm dry temperatures in the Shuswap much-loved by people and ticks

Shuswap Trail Alliance encourages you to check your clothing, hair if you’ve been out hiking

Salmon Arm senior encourages unity against COVID-19 by singing national anthem

Bob White asks that residents step outside Sundays at noon to sing O Canada.

Boil water notice issued for Sorrento residents

High turbidity prompts notice from CSRD, Interior Health for users on Sorrento water system

Salmon Arm Roots & Blues cancels 2020 festival, pursuing alternatives

Organizers looking at ways to share joy, talent of festival through technology

VIDEO: After the Boston Marathon got postponed, two B.C. runners held their own race

How two Langley runners who qualified for the Boston Marathon staged a home-grown event

Princeton receives $100K to help with post-virus recovery

The Town of Princeton will received $100,000 from the province to help… Continue reading

Guide dogs lack social distancing skills, public asked to assist when necessary

Dogs trained to take most efficient route meaning they could jump the line, brush against people

Businesses must be part of the re-opening plan when COVID-19 rules relax: Dr. Henry

Staying home when sick will be key, B.C.’s top doctor says

Vehicle incident causing hour-long delay on Coquihalla

Drive BC says the incident happened five kilometres south of Brodie Siding Road

Decorative rock tumbles from Vernon complex

Nobody injured Monday evening as rock falls off side of Catherine Gardens building downtown

Patients returning to B.C. hospitals as COVID-19 cases level off

Emergency visits rebounding, scheduled surgeries soon

Keep your dog away from postal workers: Canada Post

‘As much as we love our furry friends, they are protective of their home and their family’

RCMP launch investigation following alleged attack on Tiny House Warriors camp

‘They desecrated the memorial to the murdered and missing women’

Most Read