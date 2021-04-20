Warm weather over weekend grows collision numbers in Salmon Arm

Staff Sgt. Scott West advises drivers to be aware and leave space to react to the unexpected

Salmon Arm RCMP called out to collisions over the weekend of April 17 and 18. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP were kept busy over the weekend with collisions.

Staff Sgt. Scott West reported that during April 17 and 18, officers responded to three collisions, one at the intersection of Highway 97B and 10th Avenue SE near the Outdoor School, another near the intersection of Highway 1 and 10th Street SW, and one in the 2700 block of 10th Avenue.

West said the collisions resulted in injuries to some occupants that did not appear to be life threatening. Violation tickets were issued and it was recommended to one driver to take a driver’s retest at the Motor Vehicle Branch.

Two of the collisions were rear-enders and the other was a single vehicle accident which damaged a bus stop bench, he said.

West issued a reminder: “As the warmer weather is upon us, pay attention to the road and give sufficient space to stop or react to what unfolds in front of you as a driver.”

