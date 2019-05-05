Warm week ahead in Okanagan

Nothing but sun in forecast, except for possible showers late Monday, and highs will reach 28 C

It’s fixing to be a warm week ahead.

Environment Canada is calling for nothing but sunshine and blue skies in the Okanagan-Shuswap throughout the week, save for some cloud and possible showers late in the day Monday.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 19 degrees. The UV index is 7 or high. There will be a few clouds Sunday night with an overnight low of 6 degrees.

READ ALSO from May 2018: Environment Canada warns Okanagan’s warm weather may soon cause floods

After that, it’s nothing but sun (except late Monday). Highs will reach up to 28 degrees by Friday, so make sure you stay hydrated and take sunscreen with you if you’re heading outdoors.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
As U.S. lowers auto emissions standards, Canada is at a fuel efficiency crossroads
Next story
Police recover body of university student who drowned in North Thompson River in Kamloops

Just Posted

Warm week ahead in Okanagan

Nothing but sun in forecast, except for possible showers late Monday, and highs will reach 28 C

Shuswap Theatre Company kicking off the Okanagan Theatre Festival with Lend me a Tenor

The festival will show seven plays in seven days from May 17 to 23

Salmon Arm’s McGuire Lake: Looking into a bottomless mystery

How deep is McGuire Lake? A Lower Mainland resident tries to confirm a vision from his youth.

New triathlon event planned for White Lake in June

Athletes of all skill levels will have opportunity to swim, bike and run

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: May the fourth be with you — with sun and clouds

Environment Canada forecasts cloudy skies with breaks of sun

Video: Energy efficient Passive House being constructed in Penticton

The home will have the ability to produce more energy than it consumes in a year

Police recover body of university student who drowned in North Thompson River in Kamloops

RCMP say the 23-year-old man’s family lives in India

B.C. VIEWS: Forest industry revitalization looks like the opposite

Caribou protection, forest tenure restriction, increasing stumpage

As U.S. lowers auto emissions standards, Canada is at a fuel efficiency crossroads

The federal government has started to give away money to encourage people to buy electric cars

Green party targets use of tax money for political attack billboards in B.C.

Weaver is calling for a ban on political attack billboards blaming Horgan for a spike in gas prices

Senator says solitary-confinement bill will make some conditions worse in Canadian prisons

Currently, inmates in segregation are restricted to two hours a day outside their cells

EDITORIAL: Carbon tax divides us

Provincial governments are taking federal government to court over controversial tax

Osler purchased land in Summerland

Bank president also provided financial assistance to Royal Ontario Museum

B.C. Hockey League champs claim Doyle Cup

Prince George Spruce Kings beat Brooks Bandits 4-2 to win Pacific Regional championship

Most Read