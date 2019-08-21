Warmer fall weather could extend wildfire season: AccuWeather

Above seasonal temperatures are expected throughout September, October and November

Fall is around the corner—or so they say.

But the outlook at the moment is bright throughout the autumn months, according to AccuWeather.

Warmer-than-usual temperatures should keep the cold away through the early fall months in the Okanagan and across B.C. Above seasonal temperatures are expected through September, October and November.

The change of seasons may, however, spell a change in the wildfire outlook according to AccuWeather’s Canada autumn forecast.

A quick start to the Canadian wildfire season in May dwindled as the summer carried on, but AccuWeather Canadian weather expert Brett Anderson said higher-temperatures could result in a slightly extended risk of wildfires.

“The fire season is far from done,” he said.

“We believe there may be a second surge in fire activity during the month of September from British Columbia to Saskatchewan.”

Fires that do start could have far-reaching effects, producing hazy conditions thousands of miles away. Smoke rising in the atmosphere could occasionally get caught up in the jet stream, moving the smoke eastward across North America.

Northern B.C. and the Yukon may escape the worst of it, with an anticipated wet pattern heading in to kick-off fall.

“The main storm track this fall will be directed into northern British Columbia, but this will also feed mild, Pacific air into much of the West as well,” Anderson said.

Anderson also added that the snow season in the Rockies is expected to get off to a slow start in late fall.

READ MORE: Denim on the Diamond returns to Kelowna bigger and better

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan partners with industry to usher in next-generation of battery

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon Arm pool to close for maintenance
Next story
Hotter, larger fires turning Canada’s boreal forest into carbon source: research

Just Posted

Salmon Arm thrift stores temporarily refuse donations to keep up with glut

Too much stuff for storage space, staff shortage, main reasons for sporadic closures

CSRD to asses rural Sicamous, South Shuswap housing needs

UBCM to provide $33,000 through 2019 Housing Needs Reports initiative

Shuswap woman protests for family court reform

Goals include increased resources for people who wish to represent themselves

Salmon Arm pool to close for maintenance

SASCU Recreation Centre shutdown to last for two weeks, re-opens Sept. 9

Alberta man killed in Highway 97A collision south of Sicamous

Aug. 16 crash under investigation by the RCMP and BC Coroners Service

VIDEO: Title of 25th Bond movie is ‘No Time to Die’

The film is set to be released in April 2020

RCMP catch ‘erratic’ driving thieves; upon release steal mountain bike

The incident involved a police chase, taser, and a destroyed vehicle

New study suggests autism overdiagnosed: Canadian expert

Laurent Mottron: ‘Autistic people we test now are less and less different than typical people’

B.C. father tells judge he did not kill his young daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022

Heavy police responses in Kamloops connected to unfounded weapons calls

Mounties were seen in Westsyde and in North Kamloops on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

Letter: Festivalgoer says thank you by shopping in Salmon Arm

Writer expresses gratitude to Roots and Blues and community

Suspect drops white powder running from police near Kelowna playground

Kelowna RCMP responded to reports of two individuals swinging a chain in a park

Rosemount cooked diced chicken linked to listeria case in B.C.

The symptoms of listeria include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches

Most Read