Penticton law courts. (File photo)

Warrant issued after trial no-show in Penticton

Amos James Atkins was due in court to face multiple charges

A warrant is out for a man who skipped out on his trial in Penticton on Tuesday, April 11.

Amos James Atkins, born in 1990, was set to face trial for allegedly fleeing from police, driving without a license, driving an uninsured vehicle or trailer, wilful resisting or obstructing of a peace office and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

All of the charges stem from an incident that occurred in Oliver in March of 2022.

There was some initial confusion at the scheduled start of the trial on April 11, as the court tried to determine where Atkins was and whether he was possibly at court in a different city for other charges.

Other charges currently active in the courts against Atkins are a break-and-enter to commit an indictable offense set for trial in July, a breach of a probation order for trial in July and another breach of a probation order set for an appearance later in April, all at Penticton’s court.

Atkins has a criminal record stretching back to 2010 largely in and around Penticton. He was sentenced to a year in jail in 2015 for an assault causing bodily harm in Port Coquitlam.

READ MORE: Police pursuit leads to multiple charges

Atkins was in local news in 2017 after being arrested following police pursuit of a stolen vehicle. The RCMP ended up having to deploy spike strips to stop the vehicle.

Amos was arrested and sentenced to 31 days for fleeing from police, 32 days for operating a motor vehicle while disqualified and one day jail for possession of stolen property under $5,000.

