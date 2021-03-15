WATCH: Air ambulance lands at serious Armstrong crash

Single-lane alternating traffic in effect at Rosedale and Hwy. 97A

UPDATE 5:25 p.m.

DriveBC indicates collision has been cleared, all traffic lanes available.

UPDATE 4:37 p.m.

Highway 97A at Rosedale is now open to single-lane alternating traffic, according to Drive BC.

ORIGINAL:

Highway 97A south of Armstrong is closed in both directions Monday afternoon, March 15, following a collision.

Few details are known other than the accident that happened just before 4 p.m. on the highway at Rosedale Avenue.

An Air Ambulance was seen landing on the highway.

Detours are in effect in both directions.

Drive BC said the estimated time of reopening is not available and emergency crews are redirecting traffic locally through Armstrong.

The cause and extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

More to come…

