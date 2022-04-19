Watch out for roaming horses on Highway 97 south of Penticton

Motorists travelling between Kaleden and Penticton are being asked to watch out for roaming horses on Highway 97.

DriveBC’s wildlife advisory for the area was updated just after 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 19, and described the horses to be somewhere between Pineview Drive and Sandhill Road for 0.6 kilometres.

Wildlife advisories regarding horses have been in effect periodically since New Year’s Day, 2022.

People have previously been warned when travelling between Penticton and Summerland.

Along with being in effect just south of Penticton as of Tuesday morning, DriveBC also updated its previous wildlife advisory between Junction Highway 3A and Pineview Drive, about five kilometres north of Okanagan Falls in Kaleden.

In January, the Penticton Indian Band First Nations RCMP said they were investigating after horse fencing had been cut in that area.

“While the Penticton Indian Band continues to try and find ways to help with resolving the ongoing issue of the free roaming horses, we have now received reports from our PIB Guardian Program that certain sections of the fences along the former Game Farm lands are being deliberately cut,” said PIB administration in a statement at the time.

The PIB Guardians have since repaired the majority of the cut fences.

“Anyone caught on these PIB lands deliberately carrying out these irresponsible acts will be charged accordingly,” said PIB in a statement.

READ MORE: Penticton Indian Band say horse fencing has been deliberately cut

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganPenticton