A water quality advisory for users of the Sorrento water system has been rescinded.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District made the announcement Monday, noting recent water quality tests have confirmed turbidity levels are now acceptable and the water is safe for consumption.

On May 1, the CSRD issued a boil water advisory for users of the Sorrento water system due to high turbidity.

