Packman Opens Hearts serves meals and is now keeping those thirsty hydrated during this heat wave. (Packman Moving and Labour Services photo)

Packman Opens Hearts serves meals and is now keeping those thirsty hydrated during this heat wave. (Packman Moving and Labour Services photo)

Water donations needed for Vernon’s homeless, less fortunate

Packman Opens Hearts group keeping most at risk hydrated

While many of us have a cool home, car or office to find relief in during this heat wave, some locals aren’t so fortunate.

Many homeless and less fortunate people are outside braving these extreme temperatures all day and during the nights, which are not cooling below 20 degrees Celsius.

Efforts are underway to keep everyone hydrated and healthy through this, but help is needed in the form of water.

“We don’t need anyone out there getting ill from this heat,” Packman Opens Hearts Tracey Griffin said “We do our best to get water into everyone.”

Volunteers with Packman are out Tuesdays and Wednesdays handing out ice cold water and snacks to anyone who wants at the Mission Boutique. They also serve dinner in the parking lot every Monday and Thursday.

“It’s terrible out there,” said Griffin.

While they have been getting a number of water donations, Griffin said they can never have too much.

Anyone who would like to donate can do call her at 250-307-6312 or message the Packman Open’s Hearts in Vernon Facebook page.

READ MORE: Heat wave closes down Vernon, Enderby restaurants

READ MORE: Heat wave prompts need to be neighbourly in Vernon

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Heat waveHomelessOkanagan

 

Packman Opens Hearts serves meals and is now keeping those thirsty hydrated during this heat wave. (Packman Moving and Labour Services photo)

Packman Opens Hearts serves meals and is now keeping those thirsty hydrated during this heat wave. (Packman Moving and Labour Services photo)

Previous story
Lytton, B.C., breaks all-time Canadian max temperature records yet again with 47.9 C
Next story
Upper Similkameen Band describes pain caused by church fires

Just Posted

Flags fly at half mast at Salmon Arm city hall. (File photo)
Column: Reflections on Canada Day and reconciliation

Kim and Matt Van Rookhuyzen, with kids Bentley and Nolan, enjoy time with their water buffalo at Reverent Acres farm. (Alpine Wildbloom Images photo)
Shuswap farm family finds happiness among water buffalo

Police have identified John Vance, 32, as the victim of a shooting on June 25 in the North Shuswap. Police urge anyone with information to contact the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit. (RCMP photo)
RCMP release name of victim in North Shuswap shooting

The City of Salmon Arm is asking residents to adhere to watering restrictions. (File photo)
Increased water demand in Salmon Arm prompts city to encourage conservation