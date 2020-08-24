Sewllkwe Book creator Trever Andrew at work as a water system operator with the Adams Lake Band. (Contributed)

Water quality concerns drive Shuswap entrepreneur to create Sewllkwe Book

Adams Lake resident creates app to give public access to water system data

Trever Andrew wants to empower people with knowledge about the resource they depend on most: water.

The entrepreneur and Adams Lake resident is the founder and creator of Sewllkwe Book (Sewllkwe means “water” in the Secwepemc language), a Cloud-based water and wastewater program that provides a digital record of a community’s water and wastewater systems. System operators input water/wastewater data into Sewllkwe Book, which instantly analyzes the results and creates a report identifying trends or urgent issues. The related app allows the public to follow results in real-time, giving unfettered access to a water system’s operations and any arising concerns.

Andrew was prompted to create the program following the May 2000 water crisis in Walkerton, Ont., where approximately 2,300 became ill and seven people died as a result of bacterial contamination of the municipal water supply.

“It just surprised me because we live in Canada that that would happen – I was curious to see if I could prevent that from every happening again,” said Andrew, a certified water and wastewater operator with the Adams Lake Band.

Andrew received the BC Water and Wastewater Association’s Victor M. Terry Award for excellence in operations in 2017 for his work with the band. Through beta testing of Sewllkewe Book, they were able to identify and remedy issues around water usage, reducing it by 20 million litres.

“With the Adams Lake Band, they were very welcoming for us to come into the houses and fix all the water fixtures…, ” said Andrew. “We had no idea we were going to be able to prove in one year that it would make a difference and we were quite shocked by the data that was fed back to us by the program, and it showed that we got it from 67 million down to 47 million litres of water.”

Andrew’s profession is also a passion; he cares deeply about water quality and making related data available to the public. For Andrew, Shuswap Lake’s recent, lingering algae bloom is cause for concern and a case where increasing public knowledge has helped lead to needed actions.

Read more:Letter: Human activity around Shuswap Lake cause of increasing algae blooms

Read more: Shuswap Lake Algae bloom the result of “perfect storm” of factors

“Usually, what helps the government move a little bit faster in responding to these kinds of crises like we’re having with Big Shuswap Lake is when people have that data,” he said.

Such transparency has not been an easy sale, admits Andrew, who conferred with experts early on in the project to see if it was “worth the headache” of pursuing. He was told yes, and he maintains Sewllkewe Book fills a need in Canada for networking and communication around our water systems.

“It doesn’t matter what culture you are from or what walk of life, we’re all invested in this area and we all have a responsibility to the most amazing resource that keeps us going every day,” said Andrew. “Without it, we won’t exist.”

How Sewllkwe Book works

Sewllkwe Book is a cellular phone-based app which allows water operators to collect and monitor water and wastewater quality data and input the data into a cellular phone right from the collection site in the field. Sewllkwe Book instantly analyzes the results, creating a report identifying trends or urgent issues.

• As soon as a worker takes a water sample and enters it into the Sewllkwe Book app, Sewllkwe Book analyzes the data and generates instant reports or alerts. Real time trend reports alert operators to identify issues.

• A preventive maintenance schedule reports on trends in the data identifying where water quality may be deteriorating or where excessive water treatment is occurring.

• It can isolate problem areas within the water system so the operator knows where the issues are and where scarce resources should be allocated first to have the greatest positive impact.

With files from Kamloops This Week.

Shuswap Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Filming of porn movie on Similkameen River distresses floaters
Next story
Canadians are spending less on back-to-school supplies amid pandemic: survey

Just Posted

Water quality concerns drive Shuswap entrepreneur to create Sewllkwe Book

Adams Lake resident creates app to give public access to water system data

Masks to be mandatory at No Frills and Real Canadian Superstore

Requirement will begin on Aug. 29 at the Loblaw-owned grocery retailers

Column: Rallying cry of ‘soft on crime’ misses the mark

Martha Wickett, The View From Here

Editorial: Parents, students must be prepared for a very different school year

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District safety plan will hopefully provide answers

Enderby council in isolation following COVID-19 exposure

City office closed until Aug. 31, remote services only

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

Operations resuming to normal in Penticton: Interior Health

Interior Health announced operations are back to normal as evacuation alerts are lifted

Interior Health reports 8 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

170 cases of the virus have been linked to Kelowna since June 26

Snowbirds can take to the skies again, three months after fatal B.C. crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed in the May crash

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

Wildfire burning across border with Osoyoos now 27% contained

Fire is reported to be over 18,000 acres and located less than 10 kilometres from the Canadian border

Filming of porn movie on Similkameen River distresses floaters

Police have no leads regarding a reported filming of a porn movie… Continue reading

Vernon pump prices cheapest in B.C.: GasBuddy

Fuel up in Vernon for less than $1

Evacuation order near Penticton expected to be rescinded soon

Order affects homes near Christie Mountain wildfire

Most Read