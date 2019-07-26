Water quality warnings remain in effect for three Shuswap beaches

E. coli levels test high at Sandy Point, Pierre’s Point and Glen Echo campgrounds

  • Jul. 26, 2019 9:50 a.m.
  • News

Water quality warnings remain in effect for beach areas at Sandy Point, Pierre’s Point and Glen Echo campgrounds.

On July 20, the Adams Lake Indian Band and the First Nations Health Authority posted advisories for each of the three beaches, explaining they are unsafe for swimming and other water-based recreational activities as water testing shows high levels of E. coli bacteria.

Recent water testing by Interior Health near beaches at Canoe and Sunnybrae, as well as Sicamous, Mara and Blind Bay, all show acceptable levels of E. coli at less than one CFU (colony forming units) per 100 ml.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
