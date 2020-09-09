Marc Kielburger, screen left, and Craig Kielburger, screen right, appear as witnesses via videoconference during a House of Commons finance committee in the Wellington Building in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

WE Charity closing operations in Canada, Kielburgers plan to step down

WE plans to lay off its Canadian staff in the coming months and sell all its property in Canada,

WE Charity says it is closing its Canadian operations.

Co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger are also planning to leave the Toronto-based youth organization once the transition to a new board of governors is complete.

The brothers are blaming the COVID-19 pandemic and the controversy surrounding the Liberal government’s plans to have the Toronto-based youth organization run a multimillion-dollar student-volunteer program.

The organization has lost many of its corporate sponsors over the past few months, which the Kielburgers say has left it in dire financial straits.

WE plans to lay off its Canadian staff in the coming months and sell all its property in Canada, including its Toronto headquarters, to create an endowment fund that will pay for the completion of several projects that are still underway.

The endowment fund will also be used to support several large-scale projects, such as a hospital and college in Kenya and an agricultural learning centre.

READ MORE: WE Charity registers as lobbyist, lays off staff, looking to sell real estate

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

