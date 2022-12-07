During the 14 Not Forgotten Memorial, UBCO unveiled the firebowl. The statue is a collaborative piece, titled For Future Matriarchs that was created by Syilx artist Krista-Belle Stewart and Secwépemc artist Tania Willard.(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

During the 14 Not Forgotten Memorial, UBCO unveiled the firebowl. The statue is a collaborative piece, titled For Future Matriarchs that was created by Syilx artist Krista-Belle Stewart and Secwépemc artist Tania Willard.(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

‘We light this fire to remember them’: Kelowna remembers Polytechnique shooting 33 years later

It has been over 30 years since the murder of 14 young women at Polytechnique Montréal

A new memorial for the 14 women killed in the 1989 École Polytechnique massacre was ignited on Oct. 6 at UBCO, sparking discussion about violence against women in Kelowna and around the world.

The National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women was instituted after an armed man walked into an engineering class at a university in Quebec. He told all the men to leave and then opened fire on the women in the class, killing 14 and injuring 10.

On this day we remember:

• Geneviève Bergeron;

• Hélène Colgan;

• Nathalie Croteau;

• Barbara Daigneault;

• Anne-Marie Edward;

• Maud Haviernick;

• Maryse Laganière;

• Maryse Leclair;

• Anne-Marie Lemay;

• Sonia Pelletier;

• Michèle Richard;

• Annie St-Arneault;

• Annie Turcotte;

• Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz.

During the 14 Not Forgotten Memorial, UBCO unveiled the firebowl. The statue is a collaborative piece, titled For Future Matriarchs thatwas created by Syilx artist Krista-Belle Stewart and Secwépemc artist Tania Willard.

Willard said that during the creation of the piece she reflected on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous women in North America, and the women in Iran and around the world who are fighting for equality.

The firebowl reads “we light this fire to remember them,” to commemorate all women that have been lost to violence.

“This gives us something to visualize and to gather around, and to have an action, like lighting the fire. I hope that everyone goes away and thinks about ways that we can increase attendance for women at university, that we can support women’s choices in life, in love, in community, and in whichever ways women chose,” said Willard.

Willard said that in addition to remembering those women lost in the misogynistic massacre more than 30 years ago, she also wants people to reflect on violence against women facets and enact change.

The Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women serves as a reminder of gender-based violence against women in Canada and around the world, that persists today.

“The issue is not an issue just of the past, it is an issue of the present and the future… it’s not just a women’s problem, it’s not just a feminist problem,” said Sabine Weyand, associate professor of teaching at UBCO, School of Engineering.

City of KelownaQuebecUBCO Heat

Previous story
Langley MLA joins cabinet, oversees workforce development

Just Posted

District of Sicamous council has extended the demolition deadline to April 30 for 1133 Paradise Ave. (File photo)
Demolition deadline extended for former Sicamous restaurant

Amanda Luttman was born and raised in Salmon Arm and ended up living on the streets due to drug addiction. Her message is one of kindness. (Photo contributed)
‘Winters were brutal:’ Former addict urges compassion for people living rough in Salmon Arm

The Larch Hills Nordic Society hosted a grand opening of phases 1 and 2 of its trail lighting project in December 2021. The project is now complete, offering eight kilometres of illuminated trail. (Shuswap Trails/Facebook photo)
Eight kilometres of illuminated trail now available to enjoy at Larch Hills

Coyotes are common in the Okanagan. (Carla Hunt Photography)
Okanagan Nature Nut: Co-existing with coyotes requires caution